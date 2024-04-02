New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside

The New York Knicks are heading to South Beach for a fresh showdown against the Erik Spoelstra-led Miami Heat. Unbeaten in the current series, the Knicks are eyeing a sweep while breaking a two-game losing streak.

But the Heat’s ambitions stretch beyond securing a playoff spot. They are also aiming to snatch the fourth-place position from the Knicks to kick off the postseason on home turf. Despite the absence of Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler are cleared to play.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Miami Heat Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is ready to take up the challenge against the Heat tonight. He pitched in 30 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's 113-112 defeat to the Thunder.

Although Brunson failed to match his remarkable 61-point feat against the Spurs last Friday, he delivered another impressive performance in a consecutive loss for the Knicks.

Ignoring the Knicks' recent series of defeats, which was inevitable considering their series of absences, Brunson continues to shine as an exceptional scorer and remains a star across all fantasy formats, averaging 32.9 points in his last 10 games.

Tuesday’s matchup featuring last year’s playoff rivals is expected to be a defensive battle. Even though both squads are not at full capacity, they've adapted commendably to their circumstances.

Miami’s home advantage could offer the Heat the necessary edge to resist the visitors and secure a win beyond the spread.

Injury Report for New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

Knicks

Out

Julius Randle (Shoulder)

OG Anunoby (Elbow )

Heat

Out

Tyler Herro (Right Foot Medial Tendinitis)

Josh Richardson (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Probable

Nikola Jovic (Knee)

Terry Rozier (Knee)

Caleb Martin (Ankle)

Duncan Robinson (Back)

Questionable

Kevin Love (Right Heel Bruise)

Where To Watch

Game time: 7:30 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: Bally Sports

