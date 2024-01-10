Islam Makhachev announces when he will fight Justin Gaethje and the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev, the UFC's lightweight champion, recently achieved the title of the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He earned this honor by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, at UFC 296. Additionally, Jon Jones, the former number one pound-for-pound fighter, unfortunately sustained an injury during his fight camp.

Makhachev holds a significant role in Team Khabib, being both Khabib Nurmagomedov's training partner and childhood best friend. He received training from Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

With an impressive 12-fight win streak, Makhachev claimed the UFC lightweight championship in 2022 after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Since then, Makhachev has successfully defended his championship twice in champion vs champion fights, notably against Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion.

The initial bout took place at UFC 284, and after a fierce showdown, Islam Makhachev emerged victorious according to the judges. However, numerous experts and fans strongly believe that Volkanovski was the rightful winner and was unjustly deprived of the victory.

Moving forward in the same year, Islam Makhachev had a match scheduled against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294. Unfortunately, Charles had to withdraw from the fight just eleven days prior due to a head injury. In a surprising turn of events, Volkanovski stepped up and accepted the fight on short notice.

Makhachev shocked the world after he KO’d The Great in the first round with a vicious head kick.

Fans have since been waiting for the return of Makhachev. There have been a lot of talks about who Makhchev will fight next - Charles Oliveira, Justin Geathje, or someone else.

Dana White cleared Charles from the list after he announced Oliveira would face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, for the number one contender spot.

Now champion Islam Makhachev himself announced his return by tweeting his fight lineup for the year 2024 via his Twitter or X account,

“June 8 UFC PPV vs Gaetje, November UFC MSG vs Olivera/Arman, February 2025 vs Anybody Inshallah."

Islam Makhachev’s UFC record

Islam Makhachev has established himself as an incredibly dominant champion, showcasing his skills in the octagon. With an impressive 12-fight win streak, he stands as one of the longest-running champions in his division. Although he experienced a loss early on in his career, Makhachev has bounced back and continues to prove his worth. In his most recent bout, he faced off against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

