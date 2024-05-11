South Newsmakers of this week: Rashmika Mandanna to romance Salman Khan in Sikandar, Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan win and more

From the announcement of Rashmika Mandanna's pairing opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar to Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil's trailer release, the South film industry was full of happenings this week. With that, it set social media on fire and raised excitement among moviegoers.

Not just that, we also witnessed the legendary actor Chiranjeevi receiving the Padma Vibhushan Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema this week.

If you think you might have missed out on any of these updates, don't worry; we've got you covered! Catch up on some of the most highlighted news from this week here!

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THIS WEEK

Chiranjeevi receives Padma Vibhushan Award

The legendary actor Chiranjeevi received India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, on May 9, 2024. President Droupadi Murmu presented him the honor in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

The actor attended the grand event with his wife Surekha, son and actor Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana. Dressed in a dark Jodhpuri suit, Chiranjeevi was seen greeting PM Narendra Modi with folded hands before receiving the scroll from the President.

Along with Chiranjeevi, veteran actress and dancer Vyjayanthimala was also honored with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award.

Check out some pictures of Chiranjeevi from the Padma Awards 2024 here!

Rashmika Mandanna to pair opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is confirmed to star opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming action thriller Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on Eid 2025.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Nadiadwala confirmed the news and wrote, “Welcoming the fabulous @iamRashmika to star opposite Salman Khan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by ARMurugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

Superstar Prabhas joins the cast of Kannappa

On his official Instagram account, Vishnu Manchu shared a poster confirming Prabhas joining the cast of Kannappa. The post featured an image of the actor’s leg, donned in costume. The actor also wrote the caption, “My brother joined the shoot #Prabhas #kannappa”.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Shiva in the fantasy drama. Mukesh Kumar Sing will be directing the project.

Adangaatha Asuran Single OUT

The makers of the Dhanush-starrer action-drama film Raayan dropped the first single titled Adangatha Asuran on May 9, 2024.

Composed and sung by AR Rahman, the song has been penned down by Dhanush, who also happens to sing alongside the music maestro.

Written and directed by Dhanush in his second directorial venture, Raayan will hit theaters on June 13th, 2024.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil trailer out

Just days away from its release, the makers of the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph-starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil unveiled the official trailer on Friday. It received a great response from the audience, and it offers a tantalizing preview of the movie's plot, characters, and visual spectacle, promising a laughter riot.

Check out the film's trailer here!

Vijay Deverakonda announces two films

Actor Vijay Deverakonda announced two new projects on his 35th birthday, i.e., May 9, 2024. The first is the actor's second collaboration with Dil Raju. Vijay shared the poster on his social media account. The poster shows a hand holding a sword against a bloodied backdrop. However, the title of the movie has not been revealed yet.

The actor announced another film with director Rahul Sankrityan. This will be his second collaboration with Rahul, as they worked on Taxiwaala in 2018. The upcoming untitled film is said to be a period action drama set against the rich cultural backdrop of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region.

