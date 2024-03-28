‘It’s Some Truth to the Essence’: Michael Beasley Debunks Years Old Rumor on Beating LeBron James 1-on-1

Michael Beasley sat down on a recent podcast and set the record straight on another debate involving LeBron James. The former Miami Heat forward was believed to beat the Lakers star in one-on-one tussle.

Beasley appeared on ‘The OGs show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller’ and explained what exactly was behind the rumor that rose citing his name.

Recalling the story that was earlier put out, Beasley said, "That story whoever reporter was that that story. It's some truth to the essence of that story, me and Bron, we ain't ever played 1 on 1, in front of people... Remember when I first got here, I was on Bron's a** not on thought like I think I'm better."

He also recalled his time playing with LeBron James when he regularly stuck to Bron during practice as both of them were reigning high during their time at Heat.

Beasley also added, "I used to be on his ass in his ass practice, I am guarding you... One day he came you know... I think he was tired... He yelled out, Mario Chalmers is guarding me, looked me dead in my face."

It all started when Tom Haberstroh, the ESPN's insider for Miami Heat appeared on the Back to Back podcast in 2020 and talked about the heated practice the NBA stars used to throw on.

On the podcast, Tom said, "In practice in Miami, LeBron and Michael Beasley would go at it, like one-on-one. And Beasley would beat LeBron all the time. He's so good."

Michael Beasley picks LeBron James in the GOAT debate

When asked about picking his GOAT, Beasley did not take a minute to name LeBron James as his Greatest of All Time. Lauding the Lakers All-Stars’ career stats, he also made a comparison to his narrative.

“LeBron. And I can give you a very compelling argument. If we had right here, all players from history, stats, no names. We stack the best. Point guard, shooting guard, small forward, etc. Whatever. Even coach, you can put that man’s stats up. And he can be the best 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.”

Michael Beasley claims big about dominating today’s NBA

Michael Beasley made bold assertions about his potential dominance in today's NBA on the OG podcast. Renowned for his offensive prowess during his career, Beasley confidently states that he would excel in the current high-scoring era of basketball.

Highlighting his scoring ability, Beasley expressed his belief that if given 48 minutes of playing time, he could achieve an astonishing 75 points in a single game.

"If I played 48 minutes in a game out of a game, I would score 75. But today, in this game, with 10 shots, I'd average 25 points in 20 minutes easy."

Furthermore, he confidently remarked that within today's game structure, he could tally an impressive average of 25 points in just 20 minutes of play.