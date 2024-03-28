‘It’s Not Favorable for Us’: LeBron James on WHY He Vetoed Coach Darvin Ham’s Strategy in Comeback Win Against Clippers

LeBron James recently made headlines by asserting his decision-making influence over Lakers coach Darvin Ham during a crucial game against the Clippers. James revealed on his podcast "Mind the Game" that he vetoed a defensive strategy in the second half of the game, emphasizing his deep understanding of Clippers coach Tyronn Lue's playing style.

Talking to the co-host of the podcast, JJ Redick, LeBron said, "In the Clipper game. We had switching built in vs Kawhi and vs James and whatever the case may be. And I vetoed it in the second half because I know T-Lue more than any other player that's ever been with T-Lue, and I know he plays target ball, too."

He also asserted his game sense and unfolded what his approach was when he called off the coach’s strategy.

"And it got to a point where I knew in order for us to get back into the game, switching anybody else onto Kawhi, it's not favorable for us. I might as well just get ready for the wizards. So I vetoed," LeBron added.

As per LeBron, By vetoing the coach's planned defensive switches against star players Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, James took on a leadership role on the court, ultimately steering the Lakers to a remarkable 21-point comeback victory.

LeBron James was a game changer against Clippers on February 28

LeBron James put his extraordinary leadership and skill to display during the Lakers' dramatic 116-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on February 28.

In the stunning comeback, James scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter which was crucial given the tense moments of the game.

Additionally, his performance also featured a season-high seven 3-pointers, effectively outscoring the entire Clippers team in the final period (19-16) and directly contributing to 11 of the Lakers' 13 baskets in that crucial phase.

Notably, James' pivotal plays extended beyond scoring, as he also assisted with critical baskets, demonstrating his all-around impact on the game. The final moments of the game also showcased James' superb decision-making and court vision, as he delivered a crucial long pass to Cam Reddish for a game-sealing dunk that secured a memorable victory for the Lakers.