‘It’s Time’: Conor McGregor Pitches New Belt Ahead of UFC 303 Return vs Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to make his much-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. The five-round fight, set to take place in the welterweight division, will headline the PPV card.

McGregor has now suggested that there should be a new belt on the line for the fight. He has pitched the idea of a ‘Money Belt’ to be introduced.

Conor McGregor recently appeared on a Q&A with Duelbits. He was asked an array of questions, including things about his comeback fight. McGregor made it clear that he has championship aspirations in mind for his return.

McGregor added that the lightweight belt, the BMF belt, as well as the welterweight belt, are on his radar. The former two-division champion said (via GiveMeSport):

“How excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I’d be excited about the ‘Bad Motherf*****’ title, and I’d be excited about the welterweight title.”

McGregor also suggested that the promotion should look to introduce a customized belt for him. He said:

“There should be a McGregor belt or some sort of money belt, I don’t know. The UFC needs to come up with one for me because all of these things were created off the back of me. The BMF title, the double weight, you know, it’s time there should be a McGregor belt of some sort, it’s well time.”

Conor McGregor is perhaps the richest UFC fighter ever. Apart from generating unprecedented PPV numbers, the Irishman also has multiple business ventures outside the UFC. He also recently made his Hollywood debut. While there’s no announcement about a belt being on the line for his UFC 303 return, a ‘Money Belt’ seems like a fitting idea.

UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that the UFC 303 gate has already surpassed any other UFC event in history. White suggested that the gate is way over 20 million USD. The promotion has never crossed that mark for a live gate. White told reporters at the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference (via Yahoo Sports):

“It’s already way over $20 million.”

The UFC’s current live gate record is 17.7 million USD, set by McGregor at UFC 205 at the MSG. He won the lightweight title by knocking out Eddie Alvarez in the second round. Fans are in anticipation to see how his fight against Michael Chandler would go.