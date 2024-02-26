Watch: Travis Kelce, 7721 Miles Away From Taylor Swift, Sings Gf's 'Love Story' While Partying With Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce's Super Bowl celebration is nowhere to end as Chiefs' tight end Taylor Swift leaves 7,721 Miles behind to party in Las Vegas with Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl champion hit the dance floor and here's how the party went for the tight end and quarterback duo.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had a fun night in Las Vegas

Travis Kelce spent his weekend partying with Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas, as they arrived in Sin City on Saturday. Before that, the Chiefs' tight end was on a short trip to Sydney, the major objective of which was to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour concert.

After arriving in Sin City, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes hit the XS nightclub, located at the Wynn LV. Along with the Super Bowl Champs were Marshmello, the well-known songwriter and music producer. Travis was seen dancing and singing to Taylor's songs like Fight For Your Right, Love Story, and others.

Earlier that day, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attended an event at LAVO, The Palazzo, as per People. The party went amazing, as appeared in viral clips on the internet. Way before he went to a party in Las Vegas, Travis was dedicated to supporting Taylor in her concert in Australia.

The Chiefs tight end was one of the 80,000 people who were there to see Taylor Swift perform at the Accor Stadium. Travis enjoyed the show from the VIP tent, which also sheltered Taylor Swift's long-time-gone rival Katy Perry. During their time in Sydney, the two also made a visit to the Zoo.

Now that the regular season of the NFL is a long wait, Travis Kelce is spending time doing things that he doesn't get time to do in the regular season. In fact, he's pursuing passions he was waiting to get his hands on, acting for example. Travis has reportedly connected with Hollywood agents and he'll be starring in and producing movies/TV shows soon.

