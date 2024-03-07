Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Set To Take Place on Live Netflix Boxing Event; Date REVEALED

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has announced his next major fight, which will take place on Saturday, July 20th, at AT&T Stadium. His opponent is none other than the baddest man on the planet, former heavyweight champion Iron Mike Tyson.



Jake Paul expressed his views by sharing a major partnership with Netflix, calling it the biggest fight of the century.

“Promotion promotion promotion if I’m being honest doesn’t need that. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world that’s the MVP way,” Paul expressed.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event,” Jake Paul further said.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Netflix posted a nineteen-second teaser trailer on its social media accounts. In it, Jake Paul arrives with a helicopter to face off against Mike Tyson.



Jake Paul recently defeated Ryan Bourland in the first round, and now he is set to make history by fighting one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Mike Tyson posted the official poster of his match announcement with Jake Paul and expressed, “We signed the contract.”

Mike last fought on September 12, 2020, in an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. Surprisingly, Jake Paul fought on the card as an undercard fight, and now he is fighting Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul’s Boxing record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

