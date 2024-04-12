Travis Kelce's Sister-In-Law Kylie Kelce Shyly Hides Face After Receiving Massive Applause During New Heights Live

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took their podcast, New Heights, for a live show in Cincinnati on Thursday night. One moment from Thursday's live show is going viral on the internet, where Kylie Kelce was spotted shying away from the camera, hiding her face when the crowd applauded for her.

Kylie Kelce Had A Shy-Moment During New Heights Live On Thursday Night

Kylie Kelce is the wife of Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL WAG sat near the stage during her brother-in-law and husband's New Heights live show in Cincinnati.

The crowd at Fifth Third Arena gave a huge applause to Kylie Kelce, and she appeared to shy away from it. Jason's wife first covered her face with her hand and then opted for the cutout of her husband's face, which she covered her face with.

The New Heights' Twitter account posted the clip of the same moment and wrote, "PRINCESS KYANA IN THE BUILDING". Princess Kyana is Kylie's nickname that her brother-in-law gave her. It's a nickname that is inspired by the late Princess Diana's name.

In the video, behind Kylie sat Papa Kelce, or the Kelce brothers' father, Ed Kelce. Ed Kelce appeared to be wearing a black Cincinnati football jersey. These days, as it seems on the New Heights podcast, Kylie is in the process of convincing Jason to get a cat.

Jason isn't very fond of the idea because the two already have a pet dog. Talking about the New Heights Live, it was originally set to be organized at Nippert Stadium. It's the same stadium where the Kelce brothers played home games. But it was moved to Fifth Third Arena due to rainstorms in Cincinnati.