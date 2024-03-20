Jason Kelce Net Worth VS Travis Kelce Net Worth: How Much Do Kelce Brothers Make?

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, have made significant strides in their NFL careers, earning substantial wealth along the way. From their contracts to endorsement deals and lifestyle choices, each brother has carved out a unique path. Let's delve into the details of Jason and Travis Kelce's net worth and explore how they compare.

Travis Kelce: From Gridiron Success To Multi-Millionaire

Travis Kelce's journey from an NFL draft pick to one of the league's top tight ends is nothing short of remarkable. Since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Travis has solidified his position as a key player, contributing to the team's success on multiple occasions, including three Super Bowl victories. With his on-field prowess and marketability, Travis has amassed an impressive net worth of $40 million as of 2024.

Jason Kelce: The Steady Rise Of An NFL Center

Jason Kelce's career trajectory differs from his brother's, yet it is equally impressive. As the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason has been a linchpin of the team's offensive line, earning accolades such as Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl championship. His consistent performance has translated into a net worth of $30 million, reflecting his enduring value to the Eagles and the NFL.

Advertisement

How Do Their Contracts Compare?

Travis Kelce's contract history showcases his evolving status as a top-tier NFL player. From his modest rookie deal to lucrative extensions, Travis's contracts with the Chiefs have consistently elevated his earnings. His current four-year, $57.25 million deal solidifies his position as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, with an annual salary of $14.3 million.

On the other hand, Jason Kelce's contracts with the Eagles have been marked by steady growth in his decade as a pro footballer. While not commanding the same figures as his brother, Jason's contributions as a center have earned him significant contracts. Jason Kelce's last contract was a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $14,250,000.

Beyond The Field: Endorsements And Lifestyle Choices

Beyond their NFL contracts, both Travis and Jason Kelce have leveraged their fame to secure lucrative endorsement deals. Travis's marketability has attracted partnerships with major brands like Nike, Subway, and Bud Light, bolstering his income and public profile. Similarly, Jason has enjoyed endorsements with companies like Old Spice and 6 Shooter Energy Shots, further augmenting his net worth and visibility.

ALSO READ: ‘Really Needs Help’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole’s Reaction On Jason Kelce’s Retirement Sparks Fans’ Frustration

The Kelce brothers' wealth is evident in their lifestyles, with investments in luxury real estate and high-end vehicles. Travis's extravagant purchases, including a $6 million mansion in Kansas City and a vast collection of Nike shoes, reflect his penchant for luxury. Meanwhile, Jason's investments in properties and cars showcase his appreciation for comfort and establish his image as a family man.

Beyond material possessions, both brothers are committed to philanthropy and community engagement. Travis's 87 and Running Foundation empowers underserved youth, while Jason's Be Philly Foundation aims to uplift his community. Their charitable endeavors underscore a shared commitment to giving back and making a positive impact beyond the football field.

As they continue to excel on the field and off, the Kelce brothers will leave a lasting legacy as icons of success. Looking ahead, the Kelce brothers are poised to maintain their financial influence in the NFL and beyond. Regardless of their differing paths, both Jason and Travis Kelce serve as role models for aspiring athletes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Match Made in Heaven': Heidi Montag PRAISES Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Romance as She Shares Her FRESH TAKE