‘Really Needs Help’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole’s Reaction On Jason Kelce’s Retirement Sparks Fans’ Frustration

Everybody sees Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as the perfect couple but did you know that the Chiefs player was in an on-and-off relationship with for over 5 years? During that time they were often spotted sharing the limelight together. But the couple had a very public breakup.

However, Kayla Nicole has come under the scanner following her recent Instagram activities. The internet exploded with comments and posts criticizing Nicole for supposedly seeking attention by connecting herself with the Kelce family.

The uproar started after Nicole liked an Instagram picture featuring Travis Kelce's emotional response to his brother Jason Kelce's retirement announcement. Fans flocked to Reddit to vent their displeasure, with many demanding Nicole to quit interfering with the Kelce family's affairs.

Fans think Kayla Nicole wants to create some “drama” around the Kelce family

Kayla Nicole already has so many eyes on her. But, fans don’t like how she tries to involve herself with Kelce's family affairs even after Travis Kelce has moved on with Taylor Swift.

On Reddit, One fan didn’t like what she did and said that she could have done things in “private” but rather she wants “drama”. The fan wrote, “Ick. If Kayla wants to congratulate him on a long career it can easily be done in private, without opening herself up to the drama of a social media post for all to see.”

Advertisement

Another fan pleaded with Kayla Nicole to just move on and leave Travis Kelce and his family alone. The fan wrote, “She really needs help. it's been over 2 years. they were on and off for 5....let it go sis and move on for you're own sake.”

Another fan trolled Kayla Nicole as the fan wrote, “Not for nothing but she owes TS thanks for growing her IG audience. i'm sure that's financially benefiting her career as a influencer.”

Another fan tried to impose that Kayla Nicole is double-faced. The fan wrote, “Cries whenever anyone associates her with her ex in her comments. Consistently likes posts involving her ex. Make it make sense.”

Nicole has disabled her Instagram comments and DM. Nicole's choice to disable Instagram comments and direct messages shows her wish to safeguard her mental health and prevent negative interactions with trolling. Despite the difficulties, Kayla stays resilient and focused on her personal development and well-being.

Why did Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole break up?

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were together for nearly five years until their separation. After dating on and off between 2017 and 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete declared his single status in early 2023. So, what caused their breakup?

Travis and Kayla separated and reconciled multiple times during their relationship. After their brief breakup in 2020, claims arose online that Travis had cheated on her, which he categorically rejected in a since-deleted post. But, it is still not clear why the couple broke up.

ALSO READ: Is Travis Kelce Going To See Taylor Swift In Action Again In Asia? Here's What We Know