On March 4, 2024, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce officially hung up his cleats after playing for 13 seasons in the NFL. While delivering his emotionally charged speech, the seven-time Pro Bowler broke down in tears.

Like Jason, his younger brother, and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce's eyes were also filled with tears. Travis witnessed Jason's transition to professional football right from their early days in the Cincinnati Bearcats football program at the University of Cincinnati.

The super famous Kelce brothers grew up in a tight-knit family and were each other's companions.

During his retirement speech, Jason Kelce also recalled the times when the duo would foresee clinching Super Bowl glory within the confines of their home.

The Eagles icon expressed gratefulness to his younger brother Travis for being his pillar of support over the last 13 years. Jason thanked Travis for shaping him into a stronger, tougher, and smarter NFL player while inculcating values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding.

Jason also reminisced about the time when Travis Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He added how the Kelce family including their father became emotional upon realization that their path to childhood dream of taking home a Super Bowl trophy would become a reality.

“And my brother receiving the call and him being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs," Jason said as he and Travis both got emotional. "This time, the tears down both my father and I’s face as my brother realized his own [dream],” shared the former Eagles center.

While Jason Kelce won the Super Bowl 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis went on to bag three NFL championships, Super Bowls LIV, LVII, and LVIII with the team.

Travis Kelce Chose Family Over Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's absence from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore was raising eyebrows. However, the reason is apparent now. He stayed back in Philadelphia to attend his elder brother, Jason's official retirement announcement.

Swift's Eras Tour concerts flagged off on March 2 at the National Stadium in Singapore. The pop icon’s last concert will be held on March 9. So, Travis Kelce still has a scope to jet off to Asia to support the Cruel Summer singer.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Successful Podcast Career

Apart from their successful NFL career, Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce have a high-flying podcast career. The Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast was launched in September 2022. Ever since, New Heights has consistently appeared on Apple (AAPL) and Spotify (SPOT) at No. 1.

When did Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce become famous?

The Kelce brothers aka Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce made history on February 12, 2023. It was the first time in the NFL that two brothers faced off in the Super Bowl. Thus Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles was called the Kelce Bowl. On February 12, 2023, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.