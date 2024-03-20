'Match Made in Heaven': Heidi Montag PRAISES Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Romance as She Shares Her FRESH TAKE

Reality TV personality, Heidi Montag, has expressed her enthusiasm for the romance between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. In an interview with Us Weekly, Montag, 37, shared her insights and hopes for the couple, suggesting that they might be a match made in heaven.

Montag Says Yes To This Love Story

Montag thinks that Swift and Kelce, both 34, have stumbled upon the ideal circumstances for their relationship to thrive. She highlights the fact that they each have their own unique strengths and when they come together, it's a match made in heaven. Montag notes the evident happiness and fun the couple exudes, particularly evident during Kelce's games where Swift is often seen enthusiastically cheering him on. Gushing over their romance, she said, “I don’t know, and I haven’t talked to her people or anything like that, but it seems like they’re a match made in heaven, so I hope so.”

The interactions between Swift and Kelce's families have not gone unnoticed by fans. Montag highlights the close bond between the two families, especially evident during the 2024 Super Bowl. Both Swift and Kelce are known for their strong family-oriented values, which Montag sees as a positive sign for their future together. Speaking to Us Weekly, Montag shared her optimistic outlook on the Tayvis relationship. She went on to say, “I could see them easily with three kids, two kids. They’re both very mobile for their jobs, so they could live anywhere they wanted and continue to travel and have family to help them.”

Montag's Personal Connection with Swift

Although not claiming to be super close friends with Taylor Swift, Montag speaks highly of her encounters with the singer. She recalls meeting Swift during her rise to fame and praises her for being gracious, down to earth, and funny. Montag's husband, Spencer Pratt, was one of the few people who supported Taylor Swift publicly amid her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Montag reminisces about Swift's kindness towards her family, particularly towards her son Gunner. Despite Swift's busy schedule, she took the time to meet them backstage before a concert, leaving a lasting impression on Montag and her family. Montag shares how Swift showed her appreciation for Pratt's support by sending him gifts, a gesture Montag believes was ‘incredibly classy and smart and nice.’

As a musician herself, Montag reveals that Taylor Swift would always top her list of dream collaborators. She admires Swift's talent and success in the music industry and expresses her willingness to collaborate with her on a project. That said Heidi Montag’s fresh take on Taylor and Travis shows her genuine affection for their romance. As America’s Sweethearts continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, they also strive to prove that sometimes love truly is a match made in heaven.

