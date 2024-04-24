Travis Kelce SHARES Reaction to Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber’s Punk’d Episode in 2012 ft. Andrew Santino’s Wedding

One ‘Punk’d’ episode from 2012 starred Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, in which the celebrity accidentally destroyed comedian Andrew Santino's wedding. Travis Kelce has seen that episode and in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast featuring Andrew Santino himself, the NFL star shared his true reaction.

How Did Travis Kelce React to Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber’s Punk’d Episode

Andrew Santino made the star appearance in the recently released episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights. During the episode, Andrew Santino goes back into his memory and shares how Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift accidentally destroyed a boat on which Santino was getting married.

"There was a wedding party. I was the groom, and we were dinghy-ed to shore with our boat on fire, and we blamed her for ruining our wedding," Andrew Santino said in New Heights. Apparently, Travis Kelce had seen that episode, and replying to Andrew, he said he'd have a talk with Taylor.

Also Read: ‘We Love Having Her’: Chiefs Coach Talks Highly of Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Recent STATEMENT

“Got to ask Tay about that," Travis Kelce said before noting, "I’ll see if she was trying to sell it or not. When I saw it, I bought it.” It was a prank, but despite that, Andrew believed that it was so perfect that Taylor bought it without second thoughts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"Some of the bits were so wild they didn’t work. But hers was specifically great because there were so many pieces that came together. They don’t always come together like that," the comedian said in reference to the prank. After the prank, Taylor told CMT it "absolutely traumatized and terrified" her.

Advertisement

Also Read: Taylor Swift BEATS Boyfriend Travis Kelce For Best Creator Award Despite New Heights Massive Success

Advertisement

Apart from this, neither Travis, Jason nor Andrew mentioned Taylor Swift in the conversation in the podcast episode. Nevertheless, fans were looking forward to seeing Travis react to Taylor Swift referencing him in the song, but Travis didn't talk about that either in the podcast.