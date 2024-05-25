Jason Kelce Tells Wife Kylie Kelce to Go Back to Kitchen After Her Frustration Over Harrison Butker’s Speech

Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, has grabbed the headlines following his controversial speech. He undoubtedly is the most discussed NFL player for the past couple of weeks. But the 2019 NFL scoring leader has gained popularity for all the wrong reasons.

NFL was quick to sideline themselves from the issue. They released a statement that Butker spoke for himself and wasn’t representing the league. Kansas City’s LGBTQ commissioner slammed the Chiefs kicker calling his speech harmful and outdated. Butker’s speech received backlash from fans all over the world.

Jason Kelce Trolls His Wife by Quoting Harrison Butker

During the latest episode of New Heights Podcast, Jason Kelce reacted to Butker’s speech. Former Philadelphia Eagles’ Center responded to a question people have been asking him. He said he’d feel he had failed as a dad if his daughter listened to anybody telling them what to do.

Jason added that no matter who’s telling them they can’t do something, they should call him a f*****g idiot and move on. The NFL star doesn’t understand what’s the fuss about the whole Harrison Butker speech thing.

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelc’s wife, was frustrated with Butker’s comments about the female community. The Super Bowl LII champion initially made fun of his wife. He asked her to go back to the kitchen and make him a sandwich. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Travis Kelce’s Reaction to Harrison Butker’s Speech

The highest-paid tight end in the NFL revealed that Butker has been kind and respectful to friends and family. He added that his speech was his views. Travis doesn’t agree with anything except the part where Butker mentions his love for his family and kids.

Travis Kelce said that he is not going to judge him based on his views. He doesn’t let anybody’s religious or other perspectives affect the relationship.