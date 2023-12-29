Jayson Tatum's Parents: A Closer Look at Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes

Jayson Tatum, born on March 3, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri, attended Chaminade College Preparatory School, where he achieved an average of 29.5 points and 9.1 rebounds during his senior season.

His father, Justin Tatum, a former college basketball player at Saint Louis University, and his mother, Brandy Cole, an attorney who also attended Saint Louis University, raised him.

Despite his parents, Brandy Cole-Barnes and Justin Tatum, never marrying and eventually parting ways, Tatum excelled in college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils.

Crediting Jesus for his accomplishments and career, Tatum, a devoted Christian, has a son named Jayson Jr. with his former girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

He presently serves as the small forward for the Boston Celtics in the NBA, reflecting his early life shaped by a robust athletic background and the basketball influence within his family.

Who are Jayson Tatum's Parents, Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes?

Born on March 10, 1979, Justin Tatum, an American professional basketball coach and former player, emerged from CBC, contributing to the team's 1997 state title win.

Attending Saint Louis University, he actively participated in college basketball, contributing to a Conference Championship victory in 2000 and an NCAA appearance.

Advertisement

Recognized as the Conference USA First Team All-Defense player during his SLU tenure, Tatum transitioned to coaching after his playing days.

His coaching career boasts three Missouri state championships with his high school team, along with active involvement in arranging summer basketball camps.

Jayson Tatum Mother

Brandy Cole-Barnes, formerly known as Brandy Tate, birthed and raised Jayson Tatum amidst challenging circumstances in St. Louis, Missouri, as a young, single mother.

In 2016, she wed Marcus Barnes, taking on the name Brandy Cole-Barnes. She discovered her pregnancy with Jayson on July 4, 1997, right after graduating from University City High School.

Jayson was born on March 3, 1998, when Brandy was 19.

Despite being a single mother, she pursued political science and communications degrees and later earned a law degree.

Brandy has consistently supported Jayson's basketball journey, frequently attending Boston Celtics games alongside her son Deuce.

In an interview, Jayson acknowledged his mother's ongoing encouragement to improve as a basketball player and leader.

Brandy maintains an active Twitter presence (@Brandy_N_Cole), sharing updates and cheering on her son's career.

Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes serve as the grandparents of Jayson "Deuce" Christopher Tatum Jr., the child of NBA star Jayson Tatum and his former girlfriend, Toriah

Lachell. Brandy Cole-Barnes, Jayson Tatum's mother, navigated the challenges of single motherhood while raising him in St. Louis, Missouri, and achieved a law degree.

She shares a close bond with her son, frequently accompanying Tatum's son Deuce to Celtics games. Justin Tatum, Jayson Tatum's father, previously a basketball player, now coaches a high school team in St. Louis.

The family maintains strong ties, with Brandy Cole-Barnes often spotted at NBA games alongside her grandson Deuce.

Jayson Tatum Siblings

Jayson Tatum has two siblings - a younger brother, Jaycob Tatum, and a younger sister, Kayden Tatum - however, there's a limited amount of information known about them due to their upbringing away from the public eye.

Jaycob Tatum is emerging as a football player, while Kayden Tatum is observed supporting her older brother in his games and expressing her support for him on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Aaron Gordon's Girlfriend? All you need to know!

Jayson Tatum Son

Jayson Tatum, an NBA star, became a father to a son named Deuce Tatum on December 6, 2017, with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

Deuce actively participates in the Boston Celtics community as an honorary member and frequently accompanies his father, forming a strong bond with Tatum.

Affectionately referred to as just "Deuce" by his father, Deuce holds the official title of "Jayson 'Deuce' Christopher Tatum Jr."

His presence at Celtics' games is celebrated among fans and teammates alike, and he's prominently featured on Tatum's social media with various photos shared by the NBA star.

Deuce's influence has driven Tatum to desire his first signature sneaker in children's sizes, bearing Deuce's name.

Additionally, he once presented Tatum with a heartfelt trophy appreciating his father's dedication

On Instagram, Tatum celebrated Deuce's 5th birthday, describing him as his "best friend in the world.”

Jayson Tatum Ex-Girlfriend

Toriah Lachell, an American beautician and businesswoman, was Jayson Tatum's ex-girlfriend.

Their relationship began during Tatum's final year of high school and ended shortly after the birth of their son, Jayson Tatum Jr., on December 17, 2017.

Toriah became pregnant in 2016, the same year Jayson entered the NBA.

Although the reason for their breakup remains unclear, speculation suggests it was a teenage relationship destined to conclude.

Unconfirmed rumors suggested Toriah caught Jayson cheating, yet no credible source substantiated these claims.

Despite their separation, the couple has effortlessly embraced co-parenting, regularly showcasing their son alongside his father on game days.

Jayson Tatum Girlfriend

Since 2020, Jayson Tatum has been romantically involved with the renowned British R&B artist, Ella Mai.

Advertisement

Despite widespread speculation, they haven't officially acknowledged their relationship, although they've been seen together at different occasions like Travis Scott's Coney Island concert and Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party.

Despite assumptions, the couple has not confirmed their rumored romance on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Who is Jayson Tatum dating? Everything about Ella Mai