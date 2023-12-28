Who is Aaron Gordon's Girlfriend? All you need to know!

Born in San Jose, California on September 16, 1995, Aaron Gordon is a professional basketball player from America who is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets team in the NBA.

In the first round of the 2014 NBA draft, the Orlando Magic drafted Gordon as the fourth overall pick.

Gordon has carved his niche in the league by playing predominantly as a power forward and small forward.

The 2023-24 season marks his participation in 403 professional NBA regular season games, where he has consistently scored an average of 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Scoring, rebounding, and assists are statistical categories where Gordon has made significant contributions.

His noteworthy participation in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest demonstrates his athletic prowess, especially his astonishing dunks and formidable defensive plays.

Who is Aaron Gordon Dating?

Currently, Aaron Gordon isn't in a romantic relationship and remains single.

While there are no verified reports of Aaron Gordon dating anyone, certain sources suggest the possibility of him being involved with someone.

Nonetheless, these speculations lack confirmation and should be approached cautiously until more solid evidence is available.

Aaron Gordon's Previous Relationships and Relationship History

Aaron Gordon was formerly in relationships with Izabela Guedes in 2020-2021 and with Dakota Gonzalez in 2017.

Izabela Guedes, a Brazilian model, was romantically linked with Gordon from March 2020 until August 2021.

Dakota Gonzalez, an ex-basketball player and presently a social media influencer, has no connection with Gordon currently.

At the moment, he is reportedly unattached with no official reports of his romantic engagement.

Aaron Gordon and Dakota Gonzalez

Aaron Gordon had a history with Dakota Gonzalez that lasted over three years. Their relationship, which started during high school days, ended in February 2020.

Though they maintained privacy, their shared photos on Instagram were quite frequent.

Dakota Gonzalez was partnered with Aaron Gordon for a period that extended approximately six and a half years, from 2017.

Although she was rumored to be dating Drake, no confirmation ever surfaced.

She has an active presence on Instagram with photos and video posts. Both she and Aaron Gordon appeared in a golfing video alongside Mo Bamba and Terrence Ross.

The last visual depiction of Gordon with Dakota was from a video from August 2018.

Dakota Gonzalez's Net Worth

As of late December 2023, Dakota Gonzalez's wealth counts up to an estimated $2 million.

Her earnings come from her basketball career, music, and social media. Undaunted by rumors about her and Drake, she has steered clear of significant controversies.

Measuring a whopping six feet tall with an aesthetic physique, Gonzalez was born on December 9, 1994, in Overland Park, Kansas.

She is an alumnus of Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho, and played basketball for Kansas University, and the University of Nevada - Las Vegas.

Alongside her twin sister, she forged a successful singing career as the duo known as Dyl-Kota.

Aaron Gordon and Izabela Guedes

The relationship between Aaron Gordon and Brazilian model Izabela Guedes existed from March 2020 to August 2021.

Following Gordon's breakup with his then-girlfriend Dakota in 2020, he began dating Guedes. They maintained privacy about their relationship but frequently posted pictures together on social media.

The exact reasons for their secret breakup remain unknown. The rumor mill suggests the major contributor to their split might have been their long-distance relationship.

Before her relationship with Gordon, Izabela Guedes had been involved with rapper Wiz Khalifa and former MLB player Matt Kemp.

Her popularity soared in 2021 when Playboy chose her for a feature in one of its issues. In a conversation with Fox News, she revealed her joy and described the entire experience as incredible.

Izabela Guedes Net Worth

Izabela Guedes' net worth, it's approximately around $250,000. Born on December 4, 1989, she's currently 33 years old belonging to the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

With an overwhelming following of 700,000 people on Instagram, she has a significant online presence.

Izabela started her career as a makeup artist for the RZO band before her fame. She starred in music videos such as Tobi Lou's "Game Ova" and Kent Jones' "Sit Down" with Ty Dolla Sign, E-40, and Lil Dicky.

Her feature in Playboy magazine showcased her profound happiness and excitement for the opportunity.

How rich is Aaron Gordon?

By December 2023, the estimated net worth of Aaron Gordon stands at $24 million. Gordon, an American professional basketball player, is currently a player for the Denver Nuggets.

Across his six-year stint in the NBA, Gordon has accumulated $59,474,005.

In 2021, he entered into a four-year contract deal with the Denver Nuggets worth $86,640,001, hence earning him a yearly salary close to $21,660,000.

Besides basketball contracts, Gordon expands his earnings through endorsement deals with brands like Nike and 361º, a Chinese multinational.

