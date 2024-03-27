Joe Rogan Slams Conor McGregor for Claiming Acting Is Harder Than Fighting: Details Inside

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is among the most loved and popular UFC fighters. The 155-pound king is widely considered the face of UFC. McGregor has been out of the Octagon for the last three years after suffering a nasty leg injury during his third fight with long-time rival Dustin Poirier.

Recently, Conor McGregor made his Hollywood debut, playing a negative lead alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as the main lead in the action remake of Road House. Conor is engaged in promoting the movie alongside the entire crew.

Conor McGregor shared his experience of his acting debut and stated multiple times that acting as a job is not an easy task.

During the premiere of Road House, while talking to a news outlet, JOE, Conor McGregor expressed his acting experience and even compared it to fighting, "Acting is harder. Time consumption, and it's not just action and fighting and stunts, it's also remembering the line and you have to time things correctly, you're engaging with another person. It's just a difficult game, a lot more difficult than I gave it credit for."

Joe Rogan reacted and slammed Conor McGregor's recent claims that acting is tougher than fighting inside the cage. "That's not true. Act in Road House or fight Khabib again. Shut the f* up. That is crazy talk," Rogan responded to McGregor on his podcast. "He broke his f* leg in a fight. He broke his leg. Like, that's harder. That's way harder than f* acting."

This UFC Fighter Accidently Leaked Conor McGregor’s UFC Comeback

One of the most discussed and anticipated topics in the world of mixed martial arts is when Notorious Conor McGregor will make his UFC return. McGregor was expected to make his comeback at the start of 2023, but his return has been repeatedly postponed.

UFC flyweight contender Cody Durden accidentally leaked the return of Conor McGregor and his comeback opponent. In a now-viral video posted on his official Twitter X account, Durden revealed that he is set to fight on the biggest card of the year, featuring Conor McGregor as the main event.

"What's up fight fans? I'm back in the Octagon June 29 versus Carlos Hernandez," he said. "UFC 303. Michael Chandler versus 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. Let's go, baby."

