’I Could Beat Anyone In World': Dustin Poirier Addresses Islam Makhachev’s Claim That He Doesn’t Deserve Championship Shot

At the UFC 299 pay-per-view main event fight between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis, the former showcased his high-level mixed martial arts skills as he knocked out God of War in the second round of their fight, extending his winning record to 30 victories.

Dustin Poirier impressed fans and experts with his impressive performance and resilience. He didn't only impress fans, but also the current UFC pound-for-pound best fighter and lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

The Diamond then tweeted and challenged Islam Makhachev, “Islam in June." The Dagestani Champion did not waste time and accepted the challenge of Dustin Poirier and replied with an emoji of a handshake and swords.

Recently, while talking to MMA Junkie, Islam Makhachev expressed why he is fighting Dustin Poirier. He said, "I know Dustin does not deserve the title fight, but we don’t have any options right now. Everybody is busy. I want to fight. I want to fight three times this year. I have to call out someone, and Poirier is free now. He showed an excellent performance and scored a beautiful knockout. He’s free now; he’s healthy, and I asked him to fight in June.”

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dustin Poirier expressed his views on Islam Makhachev’s claims that he does not deserve the title fight but that he is fighting him because everyone else is busy.

“I’ve done more in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts than he has. I’ve been around a long time, I was doing this before it was cool and I’m still here doing it at the highest level. I could beat anyone in the world, and I hope he’s next.” Dustin Poirier via MMA Junkie.

Dustin Poirier Reveals Why He Wants to Fight Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier has undoubtedly contributed a lot to the world of mixed martial arts. The Diamond has been fighting for the UFC for almost 14 years and has faced some of the best mixed martial arts fighters on the planet.

The former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion has fought for championship gold twice in his career in the UFC, but unfortunately, Dustin lost both times to capture the gold. While talking to MMA, Junkie Poirier expressed why he wants to fight Islam Makhahchev.



Dustin Poirier expressed, “It's the only thing left for me to do. You know I've done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I've created businesses—multiple businesses. I've headlined so many cards. I've been to the UFC octagon 30 times. My family is set. Like, I've done everything I've set out to do, but capture the title. And that's the only thing left for me to do, and that's what I want.”

