John Cena Drops Massive Hint About His Final WWE Run and Possible Timeline: DETAILS Inside

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. He recently made a cameo return at WrestleMania 40, appearing in the main event and helping Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

In the ending moments of Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa made a save and attacked Cody Rhodes the same way they attacked and captured victory last year. But this time, Cody Rhodes had his backups as well.

John Cena made his shocking return and saved Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa by giving him an attitude adjustment on the announcer's table. John Cena even gave the Tribal Chief one Attitude Adjustment.

The Rock came out to save Roman Reigns from John Cena, and the WWE Universe saw iconic rivals face to face once again after 11 long years. And The Rock gave John Cena old medicine called The Rock's Bottom.

John Cena Reveals Plans for His Final WWE Run

John Cena appeared at The Patt McAfee Show, where he discussed his WWE schedule this year and possible plans for his final WWE run.

John Cena said, “I’ll go here from working on something with Honda. I have a cool Keno appearance with Samsung in Las Vegas. The convention is, ‘the time is now,’ and they called on yours truly to speak there. I’m very grateful for that. I have some more branding stuff to do before I fly to Europe to do more filming for ‘Head of State,’ and straight from that to film for Peacemaker 2.”



“That will take us through to Christmas, and I’m crossing my fingers, my toes, and my heart that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes so I can come back to my family for one last run.”

What’s your reaction to John Cena’s revelation about his schedule this year and his final WWE Run? Comment below!

ALSO READ: Triple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40