John Cena Drops Massive Hint About His Final WWE Run and Possible Timeline: DETAILS Inside

Former sixteen-time champion John Cena reveals massive plans for his final WWE run and schedule this year. Check out!

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  12:26 AM IST |  5K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. He recently made a cameo return at WrestleMania 40, appearing in the main event and helping Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. 

In the ending moments of Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa made a save and attacked Cody Rhodes the same way they attacked and captured victory last year. But this time, Cody Rhodes had his backups as well. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

John Cena made his shocking return and saved Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa by giving him an attitude adjustment on the announcer's table. John Cena even gave the Tribal Chief one Attitude Adjustment.

Related Stories

Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 40 Set To Break Major 12-Year Record
sports
Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 40 Set To Break Major 12-Year Record
Will Cody Rhodes Present New WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw?
sports
Will Cody Rhodes Present New WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw?

The Rock came out to save Roman Reigns from John Cena, and the WWE Universe saw iconic rivals face to face once again after 11 long years. And The Rock gave John Cena old medicine called The Rock's Bottom.


John Cena Reveals Plans for His Final WWE Run

John Cena appeared at The Patt McAfee Show, where he discussed his WWE schedule this year and possible plans for his final WWE run.

John Cena said, “I’ll go here from working on something with Honda. I have a cool Keno appearance with Samsung in Las Vegas. The convention is, ‘the time is now,’ and they called on yours truly to speak there. I’m very grateful for that. I have some more branding stuff to do before I fly to Europe to do more filming for ‘Head of State,’ and straight from that to film for Peacemaker 2.”

“That will take us through to Christmas, and I’m crossing my fingers, my toes, and my heart that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes so I can come back to my family for one last run.” 

What’s your reaction to John Cena’s revelation about his schedule this year and his final WWE Run? Comment below!

ALSO READTriple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nayan Kumawat

Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles