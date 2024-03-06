John Cena Drops Massive Hints About His WWE WrestleMania 40 Return

WWE is set to host the biggest show in the professional wrestling calendar, WrestleMania, the showcase of immortals.

This year, WWE will mark the 40th edition of the mega spectacle. This year’s WrestleMania 40 already looks amazing, with some major names on it, from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many more.

Some reports suggest WWE is aiming to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest Mania they ever hosted, and WWE is trying to add some more major names to the card.

Another big name that WWE wants to add to the WrestleMania XL card is former WWE sixteen-time champion John Cena.

Some precious Reports suggested that WWE is trying to use John Cena at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity, whether a match or just an appearance. They want Cena to be at WrestleMania 40.

John Cena has dropped a significant hint regarding his WrestleMania 40 return; Cena was at a promotional interview with First Take when Ryan Clark asked him whether he prefers a suit or Jorts.

In reply, John Cena dropped a hint at his possible WWE return at WrestleMania 40, “It depends if we’re talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers. I hope the shorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat.”

Advertisement

John Cena Reacts to The Rock and Roman Reigns Segment Dislike Record

The Rock made his much-awaited return to WWE to face Roman Reigns for the first time in their career. The Rock vs Roman Reigns is one the biggest dream matches of all time for WWE fans.



But in shocking twits, fans turned their back on The Rock and the dream match for Cody Rhodes.

Fans hijacked WWE YouTube channels, shows, and social media accounts with the chants "WeWantCody" and "TheWantRocky." Fans wanted Cody Rhodes back in the title picture.

Fans broke all WWE dislike records. The YouTube video of The Rock and Roman Reigns segment became the most disliked WWE YouTube channel.

John Cena reacted to The Rock and Roman Reigns' most disliked segment: "I think The Rock is such an attraction. I don't think our audience is angry with him; I think there's an underlying sense of filament that they're angry that their expectations were changed."

"The metric I use, from my path of polarization, they did a heavily disliked segment. I think it was the most disliked segment in WWE social history. How many WrestleMania ticket refunds do you see? Zero! The metric to look at for me is how many people don't want to see the show." Cena expressed this while talking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast.



What would be your reaction to John Cena's WrestleMania 40 reaction? Comment down below

ALSO READ: John Cena hints at 17th WWE Championship amid rumors of his retirement; Deets Inside