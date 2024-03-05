John Cena Reveals His Top Four Greatest WWE Superstars of All Time Including THIS Former Rival

Former WWE sixteen John Cena is widely considered the greatest WWE superstar of all time. He has achieved almost every milestone in WWE. He is currently working on a part-time schedule and is set to retire soon as his body does not allow him to do what he was doing earlier.

Other than that, John Cena is now pursuing a full-time career in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Recently, popular professional wrestling podcaster Chris Van Vilet posted a teaser of the upcoming special podcast with none other than John Cena.



When he asked John Cena to name his top WWE greatest of all time, John Cena, who himself is the greatest of all time, named his top four picks: Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, his former rival The Rock, and current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

John Cena’s last major WWE appearance was last year at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. He wrestled The Enforcer of The Bloodline after defeating him and Jimmy Uso Fastlane in 2023 in a tag team match with LA Knight.

John Cena lost the match in a dominating fashion after Solo Sikoa launched a back-to-back Samoan Spikes on John Cena. Many fans predicted that John Cena’s in-ring would come to an end after the match. Cena later confirmed he is near the end of his career, but he is not retiring now.

When John Cena will return

WWE is set for their upcoming pay-per-view WrestleMania 40. WWE hosts WrestleMania every year, and it is considered the biggest show in the professional wrestling industry that happens every year.

This year, the two-night extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fans and experts believe this year's WrestleMania 40 will be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, with major stars on the card from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and more.

Now, some reports suggest WWE is looking forward to booking John Cena on the card in some capacity.

Dave Meltzer expressed on John Cena's possible WrestleMania 40 appearance, "Cena will soon be filming a second season of 'Peacemaker.' There has been some talk about Cena at Mania. It's basically up to his acting schedule and if something is going on. If there is, he may appear but couldn't do anything that would be deemed a risk. We were told that if he does appear, the idea is to do something fun, short, memorable, and with substance."

