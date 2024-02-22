John Cena Says He Will Still ‘Love’ Vince McMahon Despite Horrifying Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Former Boss

Trigger Warning: The content below mentions sexual trafficking, rape and suicide

Last month a former WWE employee shocked the world after she filed a sexual harassment and trafficking lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, the WWE organization, and former WWE senior executive John Laurinaitis.

WWE employee Ms.Janel Grant revealed some shocking revelations regarding how Vince McMahon forced her to sleep with other men in the organization including John Laurinaitis. Vince McMahon even forced her to send personalized sexual content to one of the talents in the industry Brock Lesnar.



In 2022, After McMahon’s wife Linda McMahon discovered Janel Grant. Vince McMahon was immediately fired and forced to sign an NDA.



Now the lawsuit has caught the attention of mainstream media, which forced Vince McMahon to resign from his executive chairman position in TKO Group.

John Cena is one of the biggest stars of WWE of all time, recently Cena was asked about Vince McMahon's lawsuit.



In a shocking reply, John Cena was unafraid to show his respect towards Vince McMahon.

“I don't think it's complicated to talk about. It's complicated to listen to. That's why I don't necessarily put much time and equity into it. There’s still a long way to go. I can say this, I’m a big advocate of love and friendship and honesty, and communication, in the same breath, I’m also a big advocate of accountability.” John Cena expressed.



He further said, “I think you explained it well of, if someone’s behavior lies so far outside your value system, that the balance shifts, of like, man, I can’t operate in a world where this works. That’s the result of being accountable. Right now, what I’m going to do is love the person I love, be their friend, and by that, it means like, hey, I love you. You got a hill to climb.”

Randy Orton Reacts to Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Randy Orton is another big name in WWE. Apex Predator is currently actively performing in WWE and is set to wrestle for the 9th time inside Elimination Chamber this coming weekend. Viper Randy Orton was asked about Vince McMahon's lawsuit while he was in talks with Sports Illustrator.

Randy Orton expressed his views on the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit and controversy around the former boss, “I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f*ck, I’m reading this sh*t. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f*cking hurts my heart. It hurts my heart.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

