Former WWE Star Reveals Higher Ups Forced Male Talent to Perform Sexual Acts With Other Men

Trigger Warning: The content below mentions rape and sexual assault.

WWE's Former Chairman Vince McMahon is facing a rough patch as the stars aren't aligning in his favor. The company he built is now under intense scrutiny due to his past catching up with him in his later years.

After the sexual trafficking lawsuit against McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant broke out, several former wrestlers have narrated their stories of what they experienced in the company.

One such harrowing story is coming from Paul Roma, a former wrestler who left the company in 1991. While speaking to News Nation, Roma revealed that when he was in the company, and it was run by Vince McMahon, some male wrestlers were pressured to do sexual acts, and the ones who didn’t budge walked away themselves or were fired by the company.

"They were asked to do things, sexual things, with other men that they did not want to do. My former partner was one of them. I was actually in a cab ride in Washington, and we were coming back. The gentleman next to me kept saying it's not worth it. It's not worth the Benjamins... The next day we were filming for our second TV taping and he was gone. He jumped on a flight and went back home and never showed up again to wrestle, " Roma said.

Roma said that the wrestlers were offered money, drugs and were asked to cooperate. He said that he did see some wrestlers who felt disgusted after hearing such an offer, and they left the company the very next day and never came back.

How was Vince McMahon in the early 90s?

Roma did concede that McMahon’s behavior was indeed inappropriate and he himself witnessed it a number of times. "Yes. It was pretty regular. You heard it on a regular basis for the most part. Then you wouldn't hear it for a while. Then it would come full circle,” he said.

Roma mentioned that there's an old incident that could potentially be more scandalous than the sexual trafficking lawsuit against McMahon if it were to be made public. He acknowledged being aware of the allegation but chose not to comment on it.

"We're surprised no-one has come forward but on the flip side, I think that they're of an age now. They may be married and have kids and they don't want to open Pandora's box. And I don't blame them. And I said that to Mario. Can you blame them?", he said.

The sexual trafficking lawsuit against McMahon

The legal case against Vince McMahon led to his stepping down as the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company, and has caused him a great deal of embarrassment, resulting in his absence from public view.

Even the company is thinking of a future without Vince McMahon, and as per reports, nobody wants him there. Janel Grant, WWE’s former employee who left the company in 2019, accused Vince McMahon of trafficking her to other men, including WWE official John Laurinaitis and even former UFC Champion and WWE wrestler, Brock Lesnar.

She accused McMahon and other officials of sexually exploiting her, and mentioned in her lawsuit that McMahon used her to get his business deals done.

