Major Twist In Vince McMahon Lawsuit as Ashley Massaro’s Daughter Breaks Silence to Reveal THIS

Trigger Warning: The content below mentions sexual trafficking, rape and suicide

Last month former WWE employee by the name of Janel Grant shocked the world after she filed a sexual assault and trafficking case against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, former WWE senior executive John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organisation.



Janel Grant revealed some shocking details when she told Vince McMahon forced her to sleep with other men in WWE. McMahon even forced her to do a threesome with him and John Laurinaitis.



She was terminated from the company after Vince McMahon’s wife Linda McMahon came to know about their relationship.



The case caught mainstream attention which led to Vince McMahon resigning from TKO Group and leaving the business forever.



Now another case of WWE molestation has come back to light. The case of former late WWE superstar Ashley Massaro was molested during the WWE Kawit tour in 2006 by a person who claimed to be a doctor in the US Armed Forces.



McMahon and WWE management tried to bury the case to maintain their relationship with the US Armed Forces.



Now the case has caught fire once again and many people including Ashley Massaro’s former lawyer, her friend, and former WWE employee are speaking on Ashley Massaro’s case.



We have covered her whole case in a particular article, a couple of days back a friend of Ashley Massaro appeared on a news channel and revealed Daughter of Vince McMahon and former interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon knew about Ashley Massaro’s case.



Now Ashley Massaro’s daughter Lex has opened up and quoted the same clip of her later mother's friend talking about her and expressed. “Finally gained the courage to search my mom's name and I saw her ex-best friend, the woman who has harassed me and my grandma since her passing/ has messaged family members AWFULLY mean things pretending to be me ect as the voice chosen to represent this. god, help me,” Lex via her official Twitter account.

Ashley Massaro's Daughter's reaction to her case

Ashley Massaro's daughter Lex claimed her mother's former friend is just using her name to gain some media attention.

A fan commented on her responses and expressed, “I knew it was a lie when old tweets resurfaced debunking what she was saying.”



To which Lex Clearfield expressed, “I said this woman was my mom's ex-friend, not that my mom lied about anything she went through.”

Lex expressed that everything told by Ashley’s former friend claims. She further tweeted and explained no one helped her family after or before her mother’s passing away.

“For the record, I didn't watch the video, I just wanted to put that out there. She (Cara) could be correct, though, regardless of Cara Pipia being the last person my mom would want speaking on her behalf, the things my mother faced during her years with WWE were real.” Lex Futher expressed.



“Cara Pipia wasn't even a friend of my mothers when she passed. she was an ex-friend who, since her passing, has just spam messaged me unsettling/delirious messages and has fabricated bizarre messages, etc etc” Lexi expressed on Ashley’s friend who gave an interview and told about Stephanie McMahon's involvement.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

