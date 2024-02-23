After Taylor Swift In NFL, Kristin Juszczyk Plans To Dominate NBA's Jersey Game With Stephen Curry As Her First Client

Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk, who became famous during the Super Bowl playoffs for designing customized jackets for Taylor Swift. After making a name in the NFL, Mrs. Juszczyk is now all set to lit the jersey market of the NBA. Guess who's her first NBA client? Stephen Curry!

Kristin Juszczyk enters the NBA market with Stephen Curry

The fame of Kristin Juszczyk rose overnight as Taylor Swift joined the Super Bowl playoff game wearing a customized jacket that Kristin designed for her. Juszczyk's Instagram followers grew from 100,000 to half a million in less than three days of Taylor wearing her-designed jacket.

Now she has over a million followers and she didn't stand behind using her popularity for her advantage. Way before the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, Kristin Juszczyk got her licensing deal with the league. Now that the season is over, she stepped into the NBA with Stephen Curry as her first client.

Kristin Juszczyk recently took her Instagram story and shared a picture of the Golden State Warriors blue and gold jersey on the table. On the sleeve of the jersey, we could see Ayesha written, hinting that Curry's wife will be the next star name for Kristin Juszczyk's design.

Ayesha Curry is the most followed NBA WAG. In fact, LeBron James' wife has about 2 Million followers while Ayesha Curry has 7.9 Million followers. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will be facing each other on Thursday, back from the All-Star break.

Stephen Curry wearing Kristin Juszczyk's designed jersey is going to give her some major exposure. It will be a great opportunity for her to enter the NBA market. Kristin Juszczyk has made it to the NFL's jersey market and with Stephen Curry, she sure can grab some portion of the market.

