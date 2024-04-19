Josh Allen APPRECIATES Stefon Diggs Despite Online Beef Just Hours Before Texans Trade: Hot Take

Hours before it was announced that Stefon Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, the wide receiver took a dig at Josh Allen on X. Josh Allen didn't comment on the trade immediately but recently decided to share his kind words to the wide receiver. Interestingly, Josh appreciated Stefon keeping aside the online beef.

What Did Josh Allen Say About Stefon Diggs In Appreciation?

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs aren't best of friends but they are a good pair on the field and that is undeniable. Earlier this month, the quarterback and wide receiver duo were separated as Stefon Diggs was announced to be traded to the Texans. Weeks after his absence, Josh Allen revealed overcoming challenges his exit created.

"It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success the last four years," Josh Allen had said, appreciating Stefon Diggs. Adding further the quarterback explained, "We made a lot of changes this offseason. We lost a lot of veteran leadership, Stef being one of them."

Going forward in the conversation with the media on Thursday, Josh Allen described how he has accepted the current situation. "I don't get paid to make changes on the team. I get paid to be the best quarterback I can be and try to lead the guys on this team," Josh Allen said, sharing a positive outlook after the trade.

In addition to that, Josh concluded his statement by thanking Stefon Diggs. "Just thanking him for everything that he did for me and always having a spot in my heart for him. And I'll always love that guy like a brother. And I wish him nothing but the best," Josh had said, according to ESPN.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs played together as a quarterback and wide receiver duo for over four years. In these four years, Diggs was the leader in receptions and had the fourth-highest receiving yards. Moreover, he also recorded 100 receptions in four consecutive seasons. That's some impressive stats.