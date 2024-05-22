Kamaru Usman Slams Conor McGregor, Calling Him 'Disgraceful' for THIS Reason: Find Out

Conor McGregor, renowned as one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, is reportedly the organization's most followed and highest-paid athlete. He holds records for drawing some of the largest gates in UFC history. Currently, after almost a three-year hiatus, McGregor is preparing for his return to the UFC octagon.

During a recent livestream where he answered questions from fans, McGregor was asked about Kamaru Usman. It appears that Usman nicknamed the "Nigerian Nightmare," is not highly regarded by the former UFC lightweight champion. McGregor responded, "Kamaru Usman? F*** him; he's a bum."

Usman has since responded to McGregor's comments in a post, labeling them 'disgraceful'.

"The only time Conor really gets on Twitter is when someone is doing something spectacular. When Israel [Adesanya] had a big fight, Conor would tweet. When Alexander Volkanovski had a big fight, Conor would tweet. When Islam Makhachev had a fight, Conor would tweet."

Usman criticized McGregor's behavior, describing it as an attempt to "troll" and "steal some of those moments," which he finds disgraceful.

Kamaru Usman Claims he Gave Conor McGregor Two Opportunities to fight him for the championship

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has responded to Conor McGregor's derogatory comment calling him a "bum." Usman revealed that he had offered McGregor two opportunities to fight for the championship during his tenure as champion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Usman stated, "You can't call me a bum, Conor. I never kicked him while he was down. He's had run-ins with the law and multiple incidents, but you never heard me attacking him when he was vulnerable. If he wanted a chance to fight me, I gave Conor two opportunities."

"My advice? Sometimes it's better to put that whiskey bottle down... and focus on being a good father and a role model."

Conor McGregor is set to return to the UFC octagon this summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view, where he will face Michael Chandler in the main event at the 170-pound weight class.