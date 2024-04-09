Kay Adams Bursts Into LAUGHTER After Former NFL star Donte Whitner Includes Taylor Swift In HOT Super Bowl Take

Kay Adams and former 49ers star Donte Whitner sat down for an interview recently. While sharing his hot take on Super Bowl LVIII, Donte Whitner referenced Taylor Swift and said something that got Kay Adams to burst out laughing.

Donte Whitner Shares Hot Take on Super Bowl LVIII That 49ers Lost

On Monday, Donte Whitner appeared on Kay Adams' show Up & Adams and was interviewed by the former Good Morning Football host. During the interview, Kay Adams asked the former NFL star an interesting question. The host asked Whitner about Nick Sorensen, the 49ers' newly hired defensive coordinator, after the Super Bowl loss.

But instead of talking about Nick, Whitner went ahead and talked about the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. "When we look at the Super Bowl, I think the 49ers played against the refs. When we look at that film, we see bear hugs on those [Chiefs] defensive ends, in blatant moments of the game," Donte Whitner said.

Kay Adams tried to interject, but Donte continued with his take. "The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three," Donte explained. As soon as he said that, Kay Adams burst out laughing during her live show.

"Donte! Donte, I was not ready for that little addition to that," she said while laughing, as per TheSun. "I'll let you say it, I won't question that," she said, finishing her comment. Taylor Swift has been one of the major attractions for the NFL, especially at all the Chiefs games.

Before the Super Bowl finals last February between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, there were many rumors that Taylor had a winning effect on the Chiefs. Thus, when Donte Whitner included Taylor Swift in his take, Kay Adams didn't question it. Maybe to some extent, what fans believed was true.