Tristan Thompson rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2023-2024 season. He was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011 and played for them for nine seasons before moving to other teams. However, his recent season was cut short due to a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug program in January 2024.

Before his return to Cleveland, Thompson played for the Lakers in the 2022-23 season. Reuniting with LeBron James once again, his time with the Lakers was also brief.

Now, as reported by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian, ex-girlfriend of Tristan Thompson is reportedly relieved about Tristan's move.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a long on-again, off-again relationship marked by controversy. They dated starting in 2016. Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in 2018, but Tristan faced cheating scandals throughout their relationship. They've broken up and gotten back together multiple times.

In December 2021, Khloe ended things for good after Tristan fathered another child with someone else. Khloe has stated she has no interest in getting back together. Although not together, they reportedly co-parent well for their daughter True and their son, born via surrogate in July 2022. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Thus, with Tristan being away in Cleveland, Khloe likely feels less pressure and drama in her life.

Advertisement

"I don't know if traumatic is too big of a word — but I feel like the past couple of years, or maybe the past decade has really been a very heavy time in my life. And I don't necessarily get a lot of time to just like heal, " Khloe explained during the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians.

Interestingly, Khloe Kardashian recently took her children, True and Tatum, to see their father Tristan Thompson play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was actually the first time True and Tatum had ever been to a professional basketball game to watch their dad.

Khloe Kardashian looks after Tristan Thompson's brother Amari after he left for Cleveland despite their separation

Tristan Thompson's younger brother, Amari, has special needs and uses a wheelchair. After their mother's passing in January 2023, Tristan became Amari's legal guardian. Khloe offered her home to Tristan and Amari after Tristan became Amari's guardian. Khloe has previously explained that she saw it as family helping family in a difficult time.

How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?

Tristan Thompson has four children with three different women.

Advertisement

His first child, Prince Oliver Thompson, was born in December 2016 to his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In April 2018, he had a daughter, True Thompson, with Khloe Kardashian.

In December 2021, a son was born to fitness model Maralee Nichols, and paternity tests confirmed Tristan is the father. In July 2022, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.