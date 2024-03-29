Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian, a widely recognized media personality and business mogul, first gained prominence in the entertainment industry through her appearances on the reality television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Born on October 21, 1980, Kim rose to fame as Paris Hilton’s friend and stylish earlier in her career and has been in the entertainment world for years now.

Fast forward to now, Known for her entrepreneurial ventures in beauty and fashion, Kardashian has built a billion-dollar empire that includes brands like KKW Beauty and Skims.

Beyond her business acumen, she is an influential figure in social media with a massive following, and has also been involved in advocacy work, notably in the realm of prison reform.

In addition to her entrepreneurial journey and coming out as one of the most sensational internet personalities, Kim has an equally attentive personal life.

It has been more than three years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship ended in divorce. The couple had a high-profile and tumultuous relationship that had the media attention for years.

Kim began dating rapper Kanye West, also referred as ‘Ye’, in 2011 and eventually got married in 2014 and later welcomed four children together.

Their divorce in November 2022 marked the end of their union, yet their relationship continues to be a topic of interest, with Kim Kardashian opening up about the changes in Kanye West's behavior post-divorce.

Quiet recently, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship has been all over the internet. After numerous occasions of the reality star being clicked with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell, the internet is buzzing again with their highly sought after relationship.

Let’s delve into the relationship timeline of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

May 23, 2023: First reported sighting at Ritz Carlton

As per Cosmopolitan, a tipster told DeuxMoi that Kim and Odell were spotted at the luxury hotel chain Ritz Carlton. Which sparked major dating rumors of the duo.

Prior to that, on May 22, Kim appeared on 'The Jay Shetty Podcast' where she addressed her approach to love and relationships.

Without speaking out of any names connected to her, Kim Kardashian said on the podcast, "I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone." [Timestamp 1:00:26]

June 6, 2023: ‘Fred’ pops up to the scene

During an episode of The Kardashians, while keeping the identity hidden, Kim reffered to talking to someone with the name 'Fred'.

According to People, Kim said, “You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from the last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

September 19, 2023 Dating rumor after Odell's split with Lauren Wood

Months after Kim Kardashian's linkup with Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. surfaced online, People reported that the pair is hanging out together.

The news came at a time when OBJ had a split with his ex, Lauren Wood. Odell also has a February 2022 born son, Zydn with Wood.

September 24, 2023: Together in Apple Music teaser video before Usher's Super Bowl performance

Kim and OBJ surfaced in a similar video promotion for Apple Music and Usher. The teaser was before Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance to promote the singer.

Two of the videos for the Las Vegas halftime show were also posted on Instagram.

November 6, 2023: OBJ's 31st birthday and CFDA Fashion Awards

The eyes were looking for the awaited celebrities to arrive at the star Odell's birthday. Along with a long list of celebrities like Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow and Emma Chamberlain, Kim Kardashian also arrived swiftly with her friend La La Anthony.

Organized to happen right after the CFDA Fashion Awards, Kim arrived to the '90s themed celebration party in the same outfit as the award show.

Looking as elegant as ever, Kim perfectly complimented her lace-up corset bodice with the black leather dress and an equally beautiful pair of black heels.

February 2, 2024: Jay Z's Pre-Grammy party

The pair turned up to rapper Jay Z's pre-Grammy party. Kim was spotted in a beautiful black outfit.

Where TMZ's report claimed that she privately met Odell in the garage while her bodyguard was seen outside her black Range Rover.

March 10, 2024: Black and White at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. made an undeniable statement as they exited Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party on March 10 and fueled speculation about the burgeoning romance between them.

Kim's gorgeous ensemble included a form-fitting silver Balenciaga gown, featuring a neckline that culminated in a striking point at her collarbone. She opted for subtle elegance with a diamond pinky ring and earrings, complementing her overall look.

Odell Beckham Jr. exuded understated chic in a leather suit, which showcased a bold gold chain, adding a touch of flair to his ensemble.

March 24, 2024: Relationship comes to an end after a year

According to Daily Mail, the relationship came to an end on March 24 this year after almost a year of the link up started.

As Cosmopolitan reported, Kim had future thoughts with Odell and she also 'liked the idea' for her fifth baby with the athlete.