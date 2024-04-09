Klay Thompson Opens Up on If He’ll Re-Sign with Warriors During Draymond Green Podcast Appearance

Klay Thompson's performance this season has been far from his best since joining the NBA. Despite rumors of him possibly leaving the team, Klay hinted at staying with the Warriors during a recent interview on The Draymond Green Show.

What did Thompson say about the final stage of his career?

Klay stated: "I just can't believe it's here. When you're in your mid-20s, it's so crazy, you think you're going to play forever. And you think if you maintain that athletic level, it seems effortless. But then as time goes on, you realize how demanding this job really is. It's so physically demanding."

ALSO READ: Who are Klay Thompson's Brothers? All about Trayce and Mychel Thompson!

What did Thompson say about his struggles this season?

Klay said: "I was actually struggling a lot with that at the beginning of this year because of the unknown. I might've let contract situations or playing time or making up a lot of excuses rather than just appreciating what is in front of me. It took me and Steve [Kerr] like four real heart-to-heart talks to finally break my shell. Being like you know what? I got to have fun this year. I deserve to have fun."

Yes, I want to resign with Warriors: Klay Thompson

Thompson opened about free agency and said: “Just smelling the roses and appreciating all the work it took to get here. In saying that, when it comes to free agency in July, I just got to keep that in mind. Yes, I want to re-sign with the [Warriors], but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point in my career.”

He further said: “I know we have so much basketball ahead that I haven't given it much thought. Because if I start thinking about July 1, then I'm just doing myself a disservice. For me it's just about staying present, as simple as that is. Staying present and appreciating being in the NBA."

Thompson’s Career with the Warriors so far

Thompson is one of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA and has been a top-notch 3-point shooter throughout his professional life. He has won 4× NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and he is a 5× NBA All-Star (2015–2019), 2× All-NBA Third Team (2015, 2016), NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2019), NBA Three-Point Contest champion (2016) and NBA All-Rookie First Team (2012).

ALSO READ: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report