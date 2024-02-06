Klay Thompson Brothers

Klay Thompson is a professional basketball player from the United States. He was born on February 8, 1990. Klay plays in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Golden State Warriors.

Known as one of the best three-point shooters of all time, he has four NBA titles, two selections to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, five All-Star selections, and two selections to the NBA All-NBA Third Team.

He also competed for the United States in the 2016 Olympics and the 2014 World Cup, where he won gold medals.

Although there is enough information available about him, there are also his brothers, who have achieved success of their own but are rarely discussed.

Trayce Thompson

Unlike Klay Thompson, Trayce Thompson is a professional baseball player. He was born on March 15, 1991, and is an outfielder in the New York Mets organization.

Another dissimilarity between Klay and Trayce is the number of teams they have played for in their respective sports. Klay has been a Golden State Warriors player since he joined the league.

On the other hand, Trayce has played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres. Thompson also played for the Great Britain National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Advertisement

Early Life and Background

Trayce was born on March 15th, 1991, in Ladera Heights, California in a family of athletes.

Julie McDaniel, his mother, played volleyball at the University of Southern California.

Whereas his father Mychal Thompson played basketball professionally for 14 years in the NBA and won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trayce liked basketball as well as baseball as a kid. Coming from a family of athletes, he was driven by passion to succeed in sports as a professional.

Thompson was a standout baseball and basketball player at Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

But he didn't decide to play baseball professionally until he was in college, after receiving scholarship offers from UCLA and Pepperdine University.

Professional Career

Trayce Thompson is an outfielder in baseball. His career started with Minor League Baseball in 2009 after being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the 2009 draft (61st overall), and eventually earned a spot on the team.

Thompson didn’t take much to showcase his talent in the league.

He became just the fourth rookie for the Sox in history to record seven RBIs or more in a single game on August 3, 2015, when he hit two home runs, including a grand slam.

Trayce has been traded around during his career, spending time with the Cubs, Padres, and Oakland Athletics, but he has never truly found stability in Major League Baseball (MLB) until he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trayce Thompson contract

To avoid salary arbitration, Thompson and the Dodgers reached a one-year, $1.45 million contract on January 13, 2023.

Thompson is now a part of the New York Mets and his contract details are unknown.

Relationship with Klay Thompson

In addition to his stellar on-field career, Trayce's relationship with NBA All-Star and elder brother Klay Thompson has made him well-known.

Even though they play different sports, their shared love for video games has brought them closer. It's not uncommon to spot them hitting the golf course or enjoying gaming sessions together.

Advertisement

Their commitment to one another is unmatched. They have been successful in what they have done and even though they have differences in the amount of success they have had, true brotherhood is unaffected.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Players Including Dejounte Murray Who Can Shock Fans With Surprise Move Before 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day

Mychel Thompson

The oldest Thompson was born on June 1, 1988, in Los Angeles, California.

As a basketball player, he was a journeyman in his career and played overseas most of the time. However, he did get a chance for a season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Early Life and Background

Just like his youngest brother, Mychel attended high school at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

He played basketball in school and became a very exciting player. He was one of the reasons behind Santa Margarita Catholic High School winning a state championship in his final year.

Pepperdine

Mychel went to Pepperdine University after graduating from high school. Mychel was closely monitored by other teams as he was coming on the back of a state championship.

But college basketball at Pepperdine University didn’t go as well as he and his family would have wanted.

Mychel averaged about eleven points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game from 2007-2011. He was a great three-point shooter and shot about 40% from the three-point line.

However, those stats weren’t enough as Mychel wasn’t drafted to the NBA.

Professional Career

Despite the initial disappointment of not being selected in the NBA draft, Mychel didn't give up. He persevered and gave his all while playing for the Erie Bay Hawks, a development team associated with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time.

His outstanding performances with the Erie Bay Hawks caught the attention of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he finally made it into the NBA during the 2011-12 season. However, the Hawks later changed their affiliation to the Osceola Magic, which was connected to the Orlando Magic.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Mychel's time with the Cavaliers didn't go as planned, so he returned to the Erie Bay Hawks and played for them for two more years.

After that, he joined another G-League team called the Santa Cruz Warriors before their debut season in 2012-13. This team is affiliated to the Golden State Warriors; coincidentally it is also Klay's current NBA Team.

Thompson demonstrated his all-around ability while playing professional basketball both domestically and abroad. He showcased his talents but wasn’t consistent enough to hold his place with any big team.

Mychel tried hard but he couldn’t become a successful basketball player like his father or his younger brother Klay. He even tried his luck with the Bahamas Men’s Basketball team but that didn’t work out either.

Relationship with Klay Thompson

Mychel and Klay are close as a family. The brothers are seen together at family gatherings as well as for the game of golf. They also share their love for video games.

ALSO READ: Student Announcer Accuses Matt Barnes of Threatening To ‘Slap the Sh-t out Of’ Him During High School Basketball Game

Advertisement

FAQs

Q. Has Mychel Thompson played in the NBA?

A. Mychel Thompson played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Q. Which MLB team Drafted Trayce Thompson?

A. Trayce Thompson was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2009 in the second round of the draft.

Q. Has Trayce Thompson retired?

A. Trayce Thompson hasn’t retired. He plays for the New York Mets in the MLB.