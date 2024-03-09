Knockout Chaos Purse and Salaries: How Much Will Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua Make for Their Boxing Match?

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to return to the boxing ring tonight. The Predator will be up against former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a ten-round boxing showdown.

Both combat titans will lock horns to showcase their skills. Joshua is a well-known face in the world of boxing and he is fighting Ngannou to retain his pride. He had earlier lost in a fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Who knows if Joshua is lucky enough and stops Francis Ngannou? He might also get a chance to face the winner between Usyk and Fury later this year.



On the other hand, Francis Ngannou is known for his unpredictability, he became the UFC champion and then left the company, fought one of the best boxers of the generation, giving him a fight to remember.

The mega-fight even Knockout Chaos is organized by Saudi Arabia, which means fighters involved especially Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua will earn a massive amount for their boxing matchup.

According to a report by Forbes, Former UFC champion Predator Francis Ngannou has made his name in front of Saudi authorities and will be given a salary of $20 Million.

On the other hand, the former boxing champion who has achieved a lot cementing his place in the boxing world, Anthony Joshua will get a higher salary than Francis Ngannou. He is expected to get a paycheck of $50 million.



Both fighters will earn more from the pay-per-view bonus and the winner will get a bonus according to their performance.

Francis Ngannou earned $10 million for his last fight last year against Undefeated boxer Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou's UFC record

Francis Ngannou is one of the most dangerous heavyweight combat stars on the planet right now. He gained massive popularity when he made the transition to UFC. Ngannou managed to capture the UFC heavyweight championship.

In the year 2023, UFC stripped Francis Nganouu of his title after Ngannou and UFC couldn’t come to a point on making a new deal for him.

Francis Ngannou made a major move after his UFC departure as he got a massive deal from PFL mixed martial arts promotion, where he was promised $1 million at least as a minimum purse for each fight and he was given a head position for PFL Africa. Ngannou shocked the world when he faced Tyson Fury in his first boxing fight.

UFC Record

UFC 270 (Jan. 22, 2022): WIN against Ciryl Gane, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 260 (Mar. 27, 2021): WIN against Stipe Miocic, KO/TKO (Punch)

UFC 249 (May 9, 2020): WIN against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, KO/TKO (Punches)

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Jun. 29, 2019): WIN against Junior Dos Santos, KO/TKO (Punches)

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Velasquez (Feb. 17, 2019): WIN against Cain Velasquez, KO/TKO (Punches)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 (Nov. 24, 2018): WIN against Curtis Blaydes, TKO (Punches)

UFC 226 (Jul. 07, 2018): LOSS against Derrick Lewis, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 220 (Jan. 20, 2018): LOSS against Stipe Miocic, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 218 (Dec. 02, 2017): WIN against Alistair Overeem, KO/TKO (Punch)

