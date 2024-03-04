Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Don’t Think Odell Beckham Jr. Is Kim Kardashian’s ‘Mr. Right’ for THIS Reason

Not all that glitters is gold, especially in the case of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Recent insights from Kim's inner circle, specifically her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, have reportedly shed light on their concerns regarding Kim's budding romance with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian doubt Kim Kardashian's latest romance

Their apprehensions? They feel that Kim might find herself in a position more akin to a caretaker than a partner in this budding romance. The duo's skepticism hinges on a critical aspect: the potential need for Kim to "police" Beckham Jr.'s behavior, casting doubt on whether he truly is the 'Mr. Right,' Kim has been searching for.

"The last thing Kim wants to do is police Odell," a source close to the family revealed as per Geo TV.

“But she doesn’t want a guy who’s still doing these types of things, either. Kim shouldn’t need to babysit the guy she’s dating. So, maybe Odell isn’t Mr. Right,” the source further adds, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and independence in a relationship.

Delving deeper, Khloe's past experiences with Odell provide a unique perspective on the matter. Having previously dated Beckham Jr., Khloe has cautioned Kim, highlighting a pattern of behavior that seems unchanged.

"Kim seems to think Odell has changed, but it’s clear to Khloé that he’s still the same as he ever was, and she has told Kim that he’s not to be trusted," the source detailed.

The source adds, "He can definitely be a bit of a player, and she can’t believe Kim’s choosing to ignore that. She (Khloe) swears this isn’t jealousy; she just doesn’t want to see her sister treated the way she was.” Khloe's insights are rooted in her own experiences, highlighting Odell's reputed charm, which may not translate into long-term reliability.

The concern is not just about his fidelity but also about his overall maturity and readiness for a committed relationship. Despite these warnings, Kim and Odell have kept their relationship relatively private, with only a few public appearances hinting at their connection.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship reportedly began at a high-profile party in the Hamptons, hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin. Their relationship was confirmed by In Touch, noting that Odell had even visited Kim's family in Calabasas during one of Khloé Kardashian's children's birthday parties.

Their connection, reportedly blossoming for over a year, first sparked rumors in September 2023. Despite being seen together in various settings, including a party following the CFDA Awards and Jay-Z's Grammy party, they have managed to keep details of their relationship discreet​.

This discretion, however, has not shielded them from the speculative gaze of the public and the candid advice of Kim's family or ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kanye West's Reaction to the Romance

Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, finds himself grappling with the reality of Kim's new relationship dynamics, especially given the history between Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian. The rapper, having moved on with Bianca Censori, finds himself unsettled by the news of Kim's deepening connection with Odell Beckham Jr.

"Kanye is in shock to know that Kim's romance is heating up with Khloe's ex-boyfriend," revealed a source. This development not only stirs Kanye's emotions but also sparks concerns about the potential impacts on their shared family dynamics. The Gold Digger rapper fears the rumored relationship could have an unrepairable effect on his and Kanye's kids.

Despite the brewing storm of opinions and emotions, Kim and Odell seem determined to chart their own course. Their relationship, described as "low-key," suggests a mutual desire to navigate the complexities of their high-profile lives with discretion.

What do you think makes Odell Beckham Jr. truly Kim Kardashian's Mr. Right, or will the concerns of Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian prove to be well-founded?