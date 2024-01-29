LA Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James and Anthony Davis Play Against the Houston Rockets Tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers have disclosed the players' injury status for their upcoming game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable due to injuries: LeBron with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, and Davis with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent, dealing with a right ankle sprain and left knee surgery, respectively, remain sidelined as they recover from their injuries.

With Monday's game being in-conference against a team close in the standings, having both players available would be crucial for the Lakers.

Even though the Lakers prioritize the overall health of their stars, as the season progresses, every win becomes essential for their postseason contention.

The Houston Rockets, currently positioned in the Western Conference, have a win-loss record of 21-24, translating to a winning percentage of .467. They are 10.5 games behind the leading team. The team's offensive performance is marked by an average of 113.3 points per game, while defensively, they allow an average of 112.4 points. With a recent record of 3 wins and 7 losses, the Rockets are currently on a one-game losing streak.

LeBron James' Impactful Performances in the Last Five Games

In LeBron James' last five games, he has displayed consistent and impactful performances for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

In the most recent game against the Golden State Warriors on January 27, 2024, LeBron led the Lakers to victory with an impressive 36 points, shooting 56.0% from the field and making key contributions in rebounds, assists, and steals.

Before that, in a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on January 25, LeBron scored 25 points with efficient shooting, including a 75.0% success rate from beyond the arc.

He continued his stellar play in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 21, recording 28 points and showcasing his versatility by excelling in three-point shooting and free throws.

While the Lakers suffered a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on January 19, LeBron still managed to score 24 points and contribute significantly in various aspects of the game.

Lastly, in a victory against the Dallas Mavericks on January 17, LeBron posted 25 points, demonstrating his scoring ability and all-around impact on the court.

ALSO READ: Every NBA record LeBron James broke this year in 2023

Lakers' Season Overview

Looking at the Lakers' overall season performance, they currently stand at 24 wins and 23 losses, holding a winning percentage of .511.

In conference play, they maintain an 18-15 record, while within their division, they boast a 6-4 record.

Their strength at home is evident with a 17-8 record, but challenges arise on the road, where they hold a 7-15 record.

ALSO READ: Lebron James longevity is ‘not good’ for NBA claims former champion who has an interesting reason for hot take