Lebron James longevity is ‘not good’ for NBA claims former champion who has an interesting reason for hot take

LeBron James entered the NBA two decades ago, and throughout his career, he has consistently showcased a remarkable level of performance despite the natural aging process. His adaptability in adjusting his playing style has been crucial in maintaining his success on the court.

In the past, LeBron has also openly stated his desire to share the NBA court with his son, Bronny James.

However, a four-time former NBA champion, who retired in 2000 following the Lakers' inaugural championship season at the age of 36, holds a less optimistic view regarding LeBron James' longevity in the game.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, John Salley delved into the possibility of LeBron James extending his NBA career to share the court with his son, Bronny. Salley spoke about the rarity of a father-son duo actively playing in the league simultaneously.

However, he also pointed out the potential downsides, arguing that such occurrences could hinder the industry's focus on promoting and nurturing young talents.

The retired NBA player drew parallels with his own experience, explaining how, despite having the ability to continue playing at 36, he chose to retire because he had other aspirations, including a late-night talk show on BET.

Salley stressed the importance of evolving professionally and pursuing new endeavors once an athlete has achieved success at the highest level.

In a candid moment, Salley addressed the decision of former NFL player Rashard Mendenhall to retire at 26.

Drawing on this, Salley expressed his belief that athletes should recognize when it's time to step away from the game, taking into account the changing landscape of sports, where youth and speed are often prioritized over experience.

John Salley also mentioned the trend of teams preferring younger and faster players, leading to the potential devaluation of athletes in their late 20s. He contrasted this with the past, citing examples of running backs like Emmitt Smith and Jerome Bettis, who were allowed to mature and evolve as players over several years.

Salley argued that the current emphasis on youth might force athletes to hold on to their careers longer than ideal, which he believes can be detrimental to both the athletes and the league.

“It's not good for the league to have old players still hanging around. Takes away from advertisement. You're trying to sell John Morant sneakers. You're not trying to sell bronze. If you last 10 years, you are blessed," said John Salley.

Salley also cited examples like Nike dropping Tiger Woods to refocus on emerging talents.

LeBron James’ recent achievements

In yesterday's Lakers versus Warriors game, LeBron James made NBA history by being the oldest player to score 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in a single game at 39 years. This was James' third time this season achieving a triple-double; overall, it was the 110th triple-double of his entire career.

Notably, LeBron is also the only player to have been the youngest and now the oldest in NBA history.

In August 2023, LeBron extended his contract with the Lakers for two more years. This means he'll be with the team until the 2024-2025 season.

John Salley's NBA legacy

John Salley is known for winning four championships with different teams in three different decades and two different millenniums.

Salley played college basketball at Georgia Tech before being selected by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1986 NBA draft.

During his time with the Pistons, Salley was a part of the "Bad Boys" era alongside notable players like Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman. Under the coaching of Chuck Daly, the Pistons achieved three consecutive NBA finals appearances, winning back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990.

Salley also played with the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Panathinaikos in Greece, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Notably, he joined the Chicago Bulls during the historic 1995–96 season when they achieved a record-breaking 72-win regular season, and he won his third NBA championship in June of 1996.

In 1996, Salley briefly came out of retirement to play for Panathinaikos in the Greek Basket League. However, conflicts with coach Božidar Maljković led to his departure after only a month at the club.

Salley later joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999, serving as a backup to Shaquille O'Neal and contributing to the team's first of three consecutive NBA championships in 2000.

After the 1999-2000 season, Salley retired from the NBA for the second and final time.

