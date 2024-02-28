Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish Play Against Clippers Today?

On Wednesday, the Lakers and Clippers are set to have their final regular-season showdown. This kickstarts a critical sequence of six games in ten days for the purple and gold, launching on the first night of a back-to-back.

Arguably, no team has been more in need of a two-day break than the Lakers. They've been contending with a wave of recent injuries and preparing for a taxing schedule ahead. It's also an opportunity for them to assess their performance post the All-Star break.

Their track record in their past three games sits at 2-1, with both losses against Pacific division rivals. They've struggled to create a lead in these standings.

Much of the Lakers' recent struggles trace back to their defense, taking up the 26th rank in the league since Jan. 23.

This defensive weakness was glaring in their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Stumbling initially, they gave away 45 points in the first quarter, a costly error that ultimately led to their defeat.

What Are LeBron James, Cam Reddish, and Anthony Davis' Injury Statuses Against the Clippers?

In the Wednesday night contest against the LA Clippers, it seems LeBron James, with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, is potentially taking the court, while Anthony Davis, suffering from bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, and Cam Reddish, nursing a right ankle sprain, are probably going to play.

However, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt will stay benched due to their respective injuries.

LeBron showed strong performances playing in the last two games after recovering from his ankle treatment, even defending Kevin Durant at times during Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Remarkably, despite some hip and groin issues, Davis continued to play every game since the All-Star break.

Even a respiratory infection that caused him to skip Tuesday's practice shouldn't keep him from playing against the Clippers.

Reddish is yet to come back from an ankle sprain that had him sit out the Lakers' past 14 games. But, he's now ramping up and even joined Tuesday's practice.

His defensive skills will certainly boost the Lakers, especially against the Clippers' prominent perimeter talent.

However, the Clippers themselves are one star short, as Paul George will sit his second consecutive game out due to soreness in his left knee.

His offensive and defensive play, which has been exceptional this season, will be missed by the Clippers.

Historically, in the regularly scheduled games, the Lakers have succeeded over the Clippers 152 times in their 238 encounters, leaving the Clippers with 86 victories.

