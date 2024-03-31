Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play against Brooklyn Nets Tonight?

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star is still recuperating from his injury and his ankle is in a questionable state for Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, Mike Trudeau of Spectrum Sportsnet reported. As per the report, the Lakers player was fine on Friday during the game against the Pacers and even finished with 16 points 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a whopping 35 minutes.

However, the upcoming Lakers game might not see LeBron James again because he is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. As a result of the same, as per the report, the team has listed him as questionable for the recent match.

The cause of LeBron James’ injury revealed

He was seen limping off the court in pain with almost four minutes left on the clock during the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings where they lost 130 to 120. The 38-year-old played for 36 minutes and scored an amazing 31 points. He was even quoted saying, “ I’ll be alright. It’s just my ankle. It’s just what I have been dealing with before the All-Star break and after the break. I’m just managing it the best way I can.”

As per the basketball champion, the pain was not caused by a specific incident. This ankle pain was because of regular wear and tear for James who is in his 21st season. He also said that in some of the games the pain was better than the others and he did not feel it against OKC. He felt the intense pain after the 4th quarter of the game with the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

According to him each game and day was different when it came to the ankle pain. Will he be able to play on Sunday is the main question.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Milestone: LA Lakers Star Becomes the First Player to Score 40000 Points in NBA

In previous games, he had to sit out

Previously he did not play for the Los Angeles Lakers and on Tuesday night, against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an issue with his left ankle. His team had written an injury report that ruled him out of the match. Coach Ham declined to give any speculations on the potential status of the game at Memphis.

“Last game, he was experiencing some significant discomfort, and so he’s getting treatment around the clock,” Ham spoke. This was also the 10th game he missed that the 4-time MVP has missed this season.

He also did not play in the match between the Lakers and the Bucks as well. Let’s see what the rest of 2024 holds.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Moments That Prove LeBron James Is the Biggest Troll in NBA