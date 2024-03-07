LeBron James Feared Love for Kobe Bryant Would Prevent Lakers' Fans From Fully Embracing Him: Report

The response to LeBron James' most recent historic achievement may have allayed concerns the superstar had raised about whether Los Angeles Lakers supporters would ever truly accept him.

"After witnessing him battle their beloved Kobe Bryant for so long, James has privately questioned whether Laker Nation would ever fully embrace him. He acknowledged the way the fans and the franchise showed up for him," ESPN's Bobby Marks and Dave McMenamin wrote.

James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points in a career on Saturday. Currently, in his sixth season with the Lakers, the 39-year-old expressed gratitude to the fans at Crypto.com Arena for their recognition of his achievement.

James praised and pledged allegiance to the Laker fan base for their love and support. "In this league, being the first player to do something is pretty cool."

James keeps surprising people by being a player in his twenty-first NBA season. He has been able to play in 55 of the 63 games this season, after making that many appearances during the entire 2022–23 regular season. He is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

Lakers and LeBron James to sign a new deal?

"Where will LeBron James go?" is the most important question Los Angeles Lakers fans need to know this coming summer.

James's contract contains a player option. He has the choice to leave the team or accept his $51.4 million salary. If Purple and Gold are willing to pay James a little more than his current salary, James has a reasonable and realistic option to stay with them for the remainder of his career.

ESPN's Bobby Marks and Dave McMenamin state that all indications point to a deal between James and the Lakers being reached this summer.

Bobby Marks: "James has earned more than $482 million in salary over his career. If he chooses to accept his $51.4 million salary, sign a new deal with the Lakers, or—a less likely possibility—sign with a different team, he will become the first player in NBA history to surpass the $500 million threshold."

James has many options, and there are a lot of determining factors. What his son, USC freshman guard Bronny James, chooses to do may be the biggest decisive factor. Will he return to USC for his sophomore year or file for the draft in 2024? Although he has been adamant about wanting to play with his son, the four-time MVP might not be able to do so in the upcoming NBA season.

Regarding his options outside of the Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic are the only teams with significant financial resources this summer. We don't see James packing up and moving to those cities, even though two of those three are developing teams and the 76ers are a formidable opponent each season.

