Joel Embiid Injury Update: Is 76ers Star Out for the Season and When Will He Likely Return?

Reports predict that Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid, who suffers from an injury in his left knee, will be inactive for a significant duration due to an upcoming surgery.

His diagnosis includes a displaced meniscus flap in his left knee, hence, a remedial operation is his chosen course of action. We expect a more detailed sequence of events after the conclusion of this procedure.

Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer and Rotowire's injury analyst, explains that flap tear, the specific injury that Embiid is grappling with, is intricate and normally requires a partial meniscectomy.

This implies that the remedy involves the removal of a small section of Embiid's meniscus.

Despite having a health-challenged career, the reigning MVP is seeing the most successful season ever.

Out of the 48 games the Philadelphia 76ers have had so far this season, he was absent 14 times including an exemplary game against Denver Nuggets last month.

The 76ers decided not to involve him in the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, they permitted him to come back for the game with the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, Embiid only managed to score 5 out of 18 goals in that match.

The team anticipates a recovery timeline spanning months instead of weeks and hasn't disclosed a specific return date yet.

An update on Embiid's progress will be given after the procedure. While there's a possibility of Embiid returning this season, it's unlikely given the nature of the injury and the anticipated recovery time.

During the fourth quarter of the 76ers' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the reigning MVP injured his knee as Jonathan Kuminga fell on him.

Embiid, the scorer with an average of 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks every game in the league, is crucial for the 76ers.

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 25, he consistently scored 30 or more points in 22 games, marking the fifth-longest run in the league's history.

Embiid's Injury Fallout: MVP Hopes Dashed, Team Challenges Ahead, and Trade Deadline Dilemma

This injury strikes a massive blow to both Philadelphia and Embiid. Now that the injury is diagnosed and scheduled for surgery, it messes up what has been a standout season for the two-time scoring champion.

Embiid's performance has been spectacular and dominant. He might have clinched a second consecutive MVP if he had remained healthy.

During his impending absence, he'll likely sit out his 18th game this season, disqualifying him from MVP consideration, other awards, and the All-NBA team.

Embiid's career is marred by numerous injuries, making it hard not to empathize with him as another injury derails this season, even if a comeback is on the horizon.

Moreover, we should note that any substantial absence will likely eliminate Embiid's chance of securing his second sequential MVP award for the 76ers.

This season, the league introduced a rule which requires major award recipients to participate in at least 65 games. Embiid, who's already missed 14 games, will probably be disqualified considering his recovery time from the surgery.

Undoubtedly, the 76ers will sorely miss Embiid's contribution. Apart from leading the league in scoring, he also boasts the highest usage rate among any player in the league at 38.6%. Without him, Philadelphia has a 4-10 record this season.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Team President Daryl Morey must decide the team's next move.

With cap space available in the summer, can they work out contracts to strengthen the team for the remaining season?

They obtained additional draft assets from the Harden deal – could they utilize these to bolster their current roster in anticipation of Embiid's return?

They've been contemplating the pros and cons of a full-scale push for this championship, knowing it could cost them max cap space this offseason. Embiid's injury and absence could influence this decision.

