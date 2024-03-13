Logan Paul Calls Out LeBron James for WWE Match at SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland; Triple H and the Internet React

Logan Paul is a man of many talents. Paul started as a YouTuber and is now a successful entrepreneur and wrestler as well.

The current United States Champion with the WWE revealed on his podcast with his co-hosts and KSI that he would love to fight LeBron James in the Summer Slam. This year the event is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, and LeBron James is the most well-known Clevelander ever.

What did Logan Paul say?

"I would like MGK, the Kelce brothers, and my brother Jake to be present. I want it to be among the largest gatherings Cleveland has ever experienced. I'm hoping to face someone with whom I can bring the house down. Paul remarked, "I'm probably wrestling LeBron."

The YouTuber wished to include other well-known Cleveland figures on the occasion. He brought up the NFL brothers and podcasters, Travis and Jason Kelce. Additionally, he acknowledged singer-rapper Machine Gun Kelly.



Paul couldn't wait to host the big WWE event in his hometown. He stated: “This year's WWE Summer Slam will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, which is my hometown. It's crazy that we're bringing it back to the Cleveland Browns stadium.”

Paul further added: “Cleveland will host the Summer Slam for the first time since 1996. Cleveland is my favorite city. I'm thrilled to be able to return there after growing up there.”

How did Triple H respond to Logan’s claims?

The well-known figure in the wrestling community, Triple H, has reacted to Logan Paul's request that LeBron James, the basketball superstar, compete at SummerSlam 2024. Triple H acknowledged that certain details need to be clarified before this can become a reality, even though he didn't completely reject the idea.

Given Paul's recent ventures into boxing and other combat sports, this isn't wholly unexpected. The former YouTube sensation, who is now a boxer, has been pushing limits with high-profile fights against well-known athletes like Floyd Mayweather Jr., which have attracted a lot of attention globally.

One of the most well-known figures in modern professional basketball is LeBron James. His remarkable career spanning more than 20 years, along with his athletic abilities, make him a desirable addition to any sporting event.

Triple H's vast experience both inside and outside the ring means he is all too familiar with these nuances. Serving as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development at WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), he has firsthand experience with the challenges of producing big events like SummerSlam and handling the high expectations of wrestling fans everywhere.

How did fans react to Logan Paul's wish to fight LeBron James?

It’s fair to say that the fans had mixed feelings about this. Few of the fans were excited to hear more about a potential fight, whereas few of them took it seriously at all.

One fan posted: 'Logan vs lebron???? Seriously I can't take this joke seriously'.

Another fan posted: 'I’ll be there'.

'So this was the MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT', posted a fan in disappointment.