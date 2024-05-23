WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink has high aspirations. Brink has shared her desire to be featured in a photoshoot that celebrates the athletic physique. Two specific publications caught her attention.

While discussing her appreciation for athletes' bodies on Podcast P with Paul George, Brink mentioned ESPN's Body Issue as a concept she admired. This magazine feature, however, is no longer available as ESPN the Magazine ceased publication in 2019. The Body Issue was known for featuring unclothed athletes.

Brink also mentioned her interest in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Unlike the Body Issue, SI Swimsuit features athletes and celebrities in various swimwear styles. Brink finds the concept "super empowering."

Once the video of Cameron Brink's interview went viral, male WNBA fans lost their mind.

"Lord have mercy we need that," wrote one fan.

"We will ALL be there," wrote another fan probably with a smirk.

"LMAO look at PG's [Paul George] face when she's talking his eyes say it all," read a third comment.

One fan made a bold claim, writing, "I’d trade 16 of the Lakers championships." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Another notorious fan commented, "What if Playboy calls Cameron Brink?

Before being drafted this year by the Los Angeles Sparks as their number 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cameron played for Stanford University. She represented the United States on the national team and won two gold medals at youth international events. She also led the USA 3x3 team to victory at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for the tournament.

Plus, Cameron Brink's connection to NBA superstar Stephen Curry (family friend) generates some media buzz as well.

Cameron Brink Feat SKIMS

Cameron Brink is also a part of a new campaign for SKIMS, a shapewear and underwear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

Brink is one of the faces of Skims' new "Fits Everybody" campaign, which promotes the brand's range of underwear, loungewear, and other apparel in sizes XXS to 4X. Skims are also the official underwear of the WNBA, and the campaign features other WNBA stars alongside Brink, including Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Dijonai Carrington.