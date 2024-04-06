Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James Play Against Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight? Deets Inside

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on a Saturday afternoon. In their previous road game on Wednesday night, the Lakers narrowly beat Washington 125-120, despite not meeting the expected 13-point favoritism.

Will Lebron James Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

LeBron's participation in the upcoming game against the Cavaliers remains uncertain due to a consistent left ankle peroneal tendinopathy that he has had all season. Reports confirm that LeBron is the team’s main asset, crediting an average of 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game this season.

The Lakers' victory over Washington marked their third consecutive win, tallying eight victories in their last nine games. As of Friday, the Lakers have secured 44-33 on the season, ranking fourth in the Pacific Division, lagging 4.5 games behind the Clippers for the top position.

In the Western Conference playoff picture, they are ninth, trailing the Suns by 1.5 games for the final guaranteed place and standing 5.5 games ahead of the Rockets, securing a slot in the play-in tournament.

Will Anthony Davis Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

Doubt also hovers over Anthony Davis's presence in the next game due to a left knee hyperextension injury. Davis has been a pivotal player for the team, contributing 24.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Looking forward, Coach Darvin Ham expects valuable inputs from Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, and Jaxson Hayes.

Advertisement

As a team, the Lakers have an impressive record, ranking second in the league for field goal percentage by shooting 49.8% from the floor. Despite standing 24th in the league with 11.8 triples per game, they rank 8th for three-point shooting at 37.7%.

ALSO READ: Did J Cole Use Cam Reddish Reference To Diss Kendrick Lamar in Latest Album Might Delete Later?

Lakers Player Stats Against Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James

Throughout his career, LeBron James has recorded an average of 28.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 21 games against the Cavaliers. In his most recent game against them, he put up a score of 22 points, assisted 6 times, and made 6 rebounds.

Anthony Davis

In the 18 games he has played against the Cavaliers in his career, Anthony Davis' average stands at 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He tallied 32 points and 12 assists in his last match against them.

Injury report

Lakers

QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James (ankle)

Anthony Davis (knee)

OUT

Jarred Vanderbilt (foot)

Christian Wood (knee)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar)

Cleveland Cavaliers

QUESTIONABLE

Craig Porter Jr. (illness)

OUT

Isaac Okoro (toe)

Dean Wade (knee)

Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery)

ALSO READ: LeBron James' Son Bronny James Declares for NBA Draft and Enters NCAA Transfer Portal for Eligibility