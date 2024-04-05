LeBron James' Son Bronny James Declares for NBA Draft and Enters NCAA Transfer Portal for Eligibility

On Friday, Bronny James, the elder son of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, announced his decision to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft through a social media post. The one-time guard for Southern California indicated his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, preserving his college eligibility should he choose to return.

Bronny James' Journey Navigating NBA Prospects and College Options

In the pursuit of his professional career, James plans to exercise with and consult NBA teams. If he decides not to continue in this direction, he can revoke his consideration by June 16.

He expressed the varied experiences he encountered in a year, attributing them to his growth personally, academically, and athletically. By entering the NBA Draft, he chooses to keep his options open for college, substantiated by his presence in the NCAA transfer portal.

His admission to USC was marked by the potential of becoming an NBA lottery pick, but his minimal production in his debut season caused a dip in his rankings. Nevertheless, teams might opt for James with the potential of attracting his celebrity father on board.

James featured in 25 matches, playing under Enfield for the Trojans in the 2023-24 season, scoring an average of 4.8 points and making 2.1 assists. James was distinguished as the No. 28 rated player in the Class of 2023, as per 247Sports.

His promising skills were seen occasionally as a backup player, while the Trojans struggled with a 15-18 (8-12 Pac-12) score in Enfield's 11th season.

LeBron James Addresses Speculation About His Son Bronny's Future

LeBron James had previously voiced his opinion regarding his son's future saying that he must make "some hard choices" following USC coach Andy Enfield's move to become SMU coach.

After wrapping up his freshman season with the Trojans, stirred about Bronny James' future in the light of a report indicating his entry into the transfer portal.

"Nobody knows where this information originated," said LeBron James after the Lakers' 128-111 victory over the Raptors in Toronto. "However, Bronny is his individual.

He has tough choices to face. When the time comes for him to finalize those choices, he'll inform us all. Until then, we as his family will back any decision he goes with."

Early in his college career, James had to face personal challenges with his health. During a practice session in July, he suffered a cardiac arrest, most likely due to a congenital heart defect, as communicated by a spokesperson for the James family to the media.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance in a game against Long Beach State on December 10, which went into overtime and resulted in a loss.

