Did J Cole Use Cam Reddish Reference To Diss Kendrick Lamar in Latest Album Might Delete Later?

The famous rapper J. Cole, quite active on social media, surprised his fans by dropping his new album Might Delete Later on Friday. He seemed to answer Kendrick Lamar's rapid-fire lyrics from Future and Metro Boomin's Like That, specifically targeting him and Drake.

In his song 7 Minute Drill, J. Cole hinted he learned of Lamar's dig, with lyrics stating, "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions.

In the song "Pi (feat. Daylyt & Ab-Soul)" from the same album, he referenced Cam Reddish, with lyrics as, "Resembling Cam Reddish, so full of potential but never given a real chance to develop.”

In an interview a few years ago, when asked about his favorite rapper, Cam Reddish revealed his affinity for rap music and named Migos as his preferred act.

The NBA's Impact on Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole's Music

The interconnection between hip-hop culture and basketball is unmistakable, exemplified by frequent rapper sightings at NBA matches and basketball players venturing into rap studios.

This crossover is particularly apparent in Kendrick Lamar's music, where his lyrics frequently name-drop renowned basketball figures like Kobe Bryant.

As for J. Cole, favorites among the NBA roster include stars like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, and Dennis Smith Jr. He's also shown personal support for players like Caleb Martin and Cody Martin, with whom he shares a personal bond and whose careers he has assisted.

Beyond merely spectating, J. Cole's affinity for basketball prompted him to step onto the court himself, playing professionally for Rwanda Patriots BBC in the Basketball African League.

His reverence extends past modern players to include past icons like Penny Hardaway, whose prowess and flair have left a lasting impression. Cole's passion for the sport stems from his upbringing when he aspired to be a basketball player himself before ultimately embarking on a music career.

Concurrently, Compton-native and established rapper Kendrick Lamar supports the Los Angeles Lakers, deduced from various indicators. Lamar's relation to Nick Young, a former Laker, further consolidates this affiliation. Nevertheless, Lamar's favorite NBA player remains a mystery.

