Major WWE 2K24 game-mode set to return: Report

WWE and 2K Sports have officially confirmed the new edition of the WWE gaming franchise WWE 2K24, is set to release soon. WWE 2K Games' official social media accounts have changed the usernames from WWE 2K23 to WWE 2K24, changing the icons, and announced that they will reveal a major update on 1.22.24.



The anticipation is building as WWE 2K’s official handle is dropping multiple hints from possible cover superstars to showcase speculations.



Fans are excited to know what significant changes and upgrades they will witness this year in WWE 2K24.



WWE 2K24 will be the 10th edition in the installment. 2K Games has been WWE’s official gaming partner for almost 11 years, with the first WWE 2K game being WWE 2K14. And the latest edition in the franchise was WWE 2K23.

There have been a lot of speculations around the teases 2K Games have been posting since last week. A recent report by PWS suggests WWE is planning to bring 40 years of WrestleMania this year as showcase mode.



2K Games' first WWE gaming title WWE 2K14 had 30 years of WrestleMania to celebrate its 10th year anniversary and 40 years of WrestleMania could bring back this mode as a showcase this year.

40 years of WrestleMania will feature all 40 main events of WrestleMania from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 40.

Decoding the WWE 2K24 teases

Another Twitter (now X) handle by the username The Wrestling Blog decodes the reasoning why it is almost confirmed that 2K Games would feature 40 years of WrestleMania as a showcase for WWE 2K24.



The Wrestling Blog stated: “WWE 2K24 may be celebrating 40 years of Wrestlemania, and I may have figured out by the teasers they have done for WWE 2K 24”

NWO shirt collaboration post with John Cena, The Fiend vs John Cena Wrestlemania 36

2K Games posted Undertaker’s Casket picture, The Undertaker match at Wrestlemania 22 was a casket match

They posted a referee shirt with a skull, Stone Cold has been a special guest referee at Mania multiple times.

A ladder was just posted, and Wrestlemania 10 hosted the first-ever ladder match at Wrestlemania featuring Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon.

Another recent report from PWS indicates what 2K Games could reveal on 1.22.24.

“A video package for WWE 2K24 is going to have sneak peek entrances for superstars on the WWE roster I’ve heard Roman was 1 named on there. Also, there will be an upgraded universe it’s set to be a huge game.”

