Manchester City’s Ederson Suffers Thigh Injury Against Liverpool; How Many Weeks Will He Be Out? How Will It Impact the Club?

Manchester City, on Sunday, faced a huge blow as their star goalkeeper Ederson Santana will stay out of action for 3-4 weeks after suffering a thigh injury during their clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

How did Ederson incur the injury?

While trying to prevent Darwin Nunez from grabbing the backpass from Nathan Ake, the Brazilian goalkeeper ended up getting hurt and also awarded the penalty to the hosts, which was translated into a goal by Alexis Mac Allister, to level the score with the visitors.

Ederson tried to continue playing and not leave the ground but he limped off just 11 minutes into the start of the second half as the injury grew serious. Stefan Ortega was brought in by City as the replacement for their star keeper.

How will Ederson’s injury impact Manchester City?

However, after further scans were conducted, it is believed that Ederson has suffered a serious injury and hence will have to stay out of action for 3-4 weeks. This can be a major blow for the English club as they will have to move into the upcoming Premier League clashes without their No.1 goalkeeper.

Ederson’s absence for 3-4 weeks means that the player won’t be able to take part in the upcoming Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal, scheduled to take place at the end of the month. Apart from Arsenal, the matches against Aston Villa and Wolves seem to come too soon for Ederson. His absence can impact City’s journey to their Premier League title defense as well.

His participation in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal now also looks dicey as the clash is scheduled for April 9/10.

Who will be Ederson’s replacement?

Stefan Ortega will be shouldering the responsibility to fill in the shoes of Ederson as the onus lies on him to make sure City’s performance doesn’t get hampered. He made his presence known in the clash on Sunday as he denied Nunez from close range, minutes after entering in place of Ederson.

Team manager Pep Guardiola was all praise for Ortega as he applauded him for coming in for the team at such a crucial stage. “Incredible keeper. Not easy at all to come in at this stage and how he played, the saves that he pulled off, such intelligent saves, Guardiola said.

“A big shout out to Stefan for coming off the bench at such a difficult place and being ready, which everyone always is,” he added.