Yash’s Upcoming Movies: From Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale to Ramayana

Superstar Yash, best known for his blockbuster KGF franchise, seems to be on top of his game professionally. With some really exciting projects in the pipeline, he is currently preparing himself to captivate the audience with his charismatic on-screen presence and versatility.

Hardcore Yash fans eagerly wait to see their favorite star create magic on screen with his power-packed performances. On this note, let's take a look at the list of 3 highly anticipated upcoming movies of Yash!

Yash Upcoming Movies

1. Toxic: A Fairy Tale

The first on the list of Yash's upcoming movies is Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale. As per reports, the Googly actor has started shooting for the film which is anticipated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The story of the action film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the drug mafia operating in Goa.

Interestingly, Toxic: A Fairy Tale marks the first collaboration of Yash and the national award-winning director, Geethu Mohandas. The talented actor will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in the title role.

Apart from Kiara Advani, initially, there were reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the cast of Toxic to play Yash's sister in the film. However, recently, Nayanthara's name has surfaced for the same. But as of now, no official confirmation has been made by the team regarding this.

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, in a joint venture.

Following the immense success of KGF and KGF 2, rocking star Yash announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale on December 8, last year, with a video on his official Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

The little over a minute video shows a glimpse of the KGF actor’s badass gangster look from the film with a hat and a cigar in his mouth.

Watch the video announcement here!

2. KGF 3

Talking about Yash’s upcoming movies, we can not forget KGF 3. The first two parts of the record-breaking franchise surely served as a breakthrough for the Kannada cinema to be recognized globally.

Both the installments did tremendous business at the box office and Yash was rechristened as Rocky Bhai. Apart from the Raja Huli actor, the action drama features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju, Easwari Rao, and Achyuth Kumar in crucial roles.

While details regarding the third chapter have been kept under wraps, it would be interesting to see if the makers introduce any new faces to the film, slated to release next year.

When fans were speculating about KGF 3, the director Prashanth Neel, in a recent interview confirmed the news and said, “KGF 3 will happen, KGF 3 is also scripted, was already written otherwise we wouldn't put it in Part 2, but in the end, everyone knew that we are making Part 3. This is what we have to align again.”

3. Ramayana

Last but not least is Ramayana, one of the most awaited pan-India movies starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Yash is playing the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Hindu mythology had gone viral.

“Yash desisted the offer to play Ravana for a long time. He agreed finally to come on board as a producer,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Ramayana is anticipated to have a Diwali release next year. The film has recently set the social media on fire with alleged leaked pictures of actors from the set.

