Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar blessed with baby boy Vedavid; Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur and more shower love

Bollywood star Yami Gautam and filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar celebrate the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. They shared the joyful news on May 20, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from fellow celebrities on social media. Bollywood celebs extend congratulations to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared on Instagram the arrival of their baby boy, named Vedavid. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, and others sent their heartfelt wishes.

Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Heartiest congratulations." Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar! God bless." Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Congratulations god bless !" Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations... god bless..." Mrunal Thakur also extended her congratulations.

Actor Karanvir Sharma remarked, "What a wonderful name. Congrats @adityadharfilms @yamigautam." Rashii Khanna commented, "Congratulations... lots of love."

About Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's announcement post

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared the joyous news on Instagram about the birth of their first child, Vedavid, born on Akshay Tritiya. They expressed excitement for the journey of parenthood ahead, filled with hope that Vedavid will grow to become a source of pride for their family and nation.

They wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love”.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar further added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June 2021. They revealed their pregnancy during the trailer launch event of their film Article 370 in February this year.

